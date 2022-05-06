Mental health experts in Rock County answer questions at outset of National Mental Health Awareness Month

BELOIT

The stress brought on by the isolation and worry of the pandemic has caused some to seek counseling or consultation with mental health professionals, as awareness of mental health issues has increased.

Because May is National Mental Health Awareness Month, local mental health experts are expressing the need to look out for loved ones and ensure they have resources to address any mental health needs.

There are several resources available to individuals in the region who are struggling with mental health issues or who have questions about mental health. There are several local organizations that offer therapy, including Community Health Systems, Family Services and Life by Design Counseling.

“Counseling can help people develop new skills and coping mechanisms,” said Laura Neece, director of the Counseling Care Center at Beloit Memorial Hospital. “People are under so much stress from the pandemic, and fear of getting people sick can harm their mental health.”

“Life, in general, is stressful and unpredictable. The last two years of the pandemic have magnified this and our ability to adapt and cope with stressors has been constantly tested,” said Stephen Smith, CEO of Community Health Systems Inc. “Counseling can help to build perspective, develop new coping skills and learn about how to manage life and stress. It is a collaborative process and can have lifelong benefits.”

It might seem like a daunting task to know where to start when it comes to seeking assistance or a support system.

“Take the first step. Make the call for an appointment. That’s the biggest and most important step in your mental wellness journey. It’s also the hardest,” said Lindsey Anderson, social worker at Beloit Area Community Health Center. “The second hardest and most important step is to come in for the first appointment.”

“When pursuing therapy, the first step should be to call your insurance to find available providers or talk to your employer.” said Jenifer Jelinek, program director for counseling services at Family Services. “Most employers offer free three- to 10-session counseling appointments.”

“It’s important to not settle when it comes to finding a counselor,” said Tonya Ramsey, Life by Design owner and counselor. “You should be able to trust and build an alliance with them to better your mental health. Goals should be planned with your therapist.”

There are a variety of services organizations such as these provide.

“Mercyhealth provides traditional outpatient therapy as well as inpatient therapy that lasts five to six days a week,” Michelle Rose-Barajas, manager of outpatient clinics at Mercyhealth.

“Family Services also provides drug and sexual abuse counseling through our departments,” Jelinek said.

The pandemic affected each organization, all of which have had to adapt to growing numbers of patients.

Many health care providers found the advantages of telehealth technology during the COVID-19 pandemic, which gave clients access to counseling and consultation with medical professionals through their computers or cell phones.

“The idea of being able to attend their appointments at home grew on many patients,” Ramsey said.

“We didn’t have many issues with telehealth,” Rose-Barajas said. “At the same time, it has been challenging adjusting to the amount of patients we are seeing.”

“This is the first time, in five years of counseling, I have had to put patients on a waiting list,” Ramsey said.

Smith advises people not to be afraid and to seek help if they need it.

“Pick up the phone and call, whether it is us, another area provider or a crisis line. There are many great behavioral health providers throughout the county,” Smith said. “Don’t wait until you feel better before taking action. Help is available and many people would be surprised by how impactful talk therapy can be in addressing behavioral health needs.”