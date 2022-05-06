ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Holland businesses prepare for Tulip Time boost in business

By Elliot Grandia
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ywv0R_0fUrxXsP00

While it's the blooming season for millions of beautiful buds in Holland, barley is going to good use at Big Lake Brewing as beer makers, like many Holland businesses, prepare for a flood of customers.

“It’s one of our busiest weeks of the year,” Big Lake Brewing General Manager Jeff Genova said.

Half a million people are expected to visit the lakeshore for this year’s Tulip Time Festival, a far cry from what has been seen in the past few years.

Tulip Time brings boom for businesses

“In the early days of this pandemic, we had to ask people not to come,” chief operating officer for the Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce Jodi Owczarski said. “And even though tulips are still blooming, it just wasn’t safe to have a lot of visitors here."

This year, it’s no holds back with parades, dutch dancers, tours and so much more. And with all the crowds coming to see these colorful flowers, also comes a lot of green.

$41 million comes back into our local economy as a direct impact from Tulip Time from just two weeks,” Owczarski said.

That business is welcomed news for downtown Holland businesses like Peachwave which relies heavily on revenue made during the festival.

“So annually, Tulip Time is going to hit somewhere around 7% of our sales over just an eight-day period,” Peachwave Owner Boyd Feltman said. “So for us, you know, we're looking at 300 to 400% increase in traffic.”

That flood of customers over eight days allows Feltman to give the frozen yogurt spot a facelift that lasts year-round.

“From things like furniture, improvements at painting, thinking about inventory, maintenance and repairs of the place in general,” Feltman said.

Like Peachwave, Big Lake Brewing also relies on Tulip Time for a boost in sales.

“We almost doubled our sales from what we're doing in the first three months of the year,” Genova said.

Another addition that likely will have an economic impact on downtown business during Tulip Time? This year’s social district.

“It allows someone to get a drink here, they like to walk around on the sidewalks downtown and go to Waverly Stone and get a different drink or put their name in on the waitlist,” Genova Said.

So while thousands of flowers are about to be on display, the city of Holland hopes visitors will enjoy all this city has to offer.

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lake, MI
Holland, MI
Business
City
Holland, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Tulips#Tulip Time#Big Lake Brewing#Dutch#Fel
The Flint Journal

See 60 years of custom woodwork in this unique former home of noted Michigan luthier

ANN ARBOR – Local luthier, business owner and artist Herb David spent 60 years at 2585 Gladstone Ave., drawing on his expertise to create a custom woodworker’s paradise. David brought the property from its humble beginnings as an early 20th-century cedar cabin into the modern era, working with local architects to build the home into the hillside overlooking the wooded backyard.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Saginaw News

Learn to find, cook wild mushrooms in monthly clinics at this Michigan state park

CADILLAC, MICH. -- Want to forage for wild mushrooms in Michigan but unsure where to look or what to do with them?. A series of classes held this spring and summer at Mitchell State Park in Cadillac will share how to find and prepare Michigan’s edible wild mushrooms. The classes are part of the Department of Natural Resources’ Outdoor Skills Academy, which offers in-depth instruction for a range of outdoor activities at locations around the state.
CADILLAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
Country
Netherlands
The Grand Rapids Press

Northern Michigan cherry blossom time is shifting this spring

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Despite the summer-like warmth just around the corner, recent weeks of cold, blustery spring weather mean Northern Michigan’s famous cherry blossom season may still be a few weeks out. Agricultural experts say the millions of bridal-veil blooms that will bedeck orchards on the Leelanau and Old Mission Peninsula areas likely won’t put on their big show until mid-May - or even later.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

New restaurant featuring tacos, margaritas and Caribbean food opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Taco Borracho, a new restaurant on Michigan Street NE serving tacos, margaritas and more, has opened in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. The restaurant, located in a renovated building that formerly housed a car wash, was created by Angel Gonzalez, a builder and developer whose work has primarily focused on the Belknap Lookout neighborhood.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Beers From Two Grand Rapids Breweries Win World Cup Awards

The World Beer Cup handed out their awards this weekend, and the beer city claimed some major awards. The World Beer Cup awards ceremony was last Thursday in Minneapolis. They are handed out by the Brewers Association 'to increase consumer awareness and award excellence' in the brewing community. It was...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy