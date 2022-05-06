ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

PetroChina sees growth in China's 2022 fuel demand despite COVID woes

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07tcnO_0fUrwAMD00

SINGAPORE, May 6 (Reuters) - China's fuel demand is expected to trend higher in 2022 despite a recent COVID-19 surge, with the economy forecast to expand at a reasonable rate, a senior official of PetroChina (601857.SS) said on Friday.

The comment came amid tough curbs on movement from early March in Chinese regions, such as the financial hub of Shanghai, that shut down industrial plants and dented demand for refined oil products. read more

"For the whole year of 2022, China's economic growth will remain in a reasonable range, so we expect demand of refined oil products to stay higher than last year," Wang Hua, a finance director of PetroChina, told a briefing.

That follows a similar forecast last month by Sinopec, Asia's top refiner.

Officials of PetroChina, the listed arm of the country's biggest oil and gas refiner, said the COVID measures led to higher product inventory versus the start of the year.

The company has sought to expand marketing, adjust refining capacity and utilisation rati, and arrange exports to trim the stockpile, they added.

"With the improvement of the COVID situation, refined product inventory is now showing a downturn," said Ren Lixin, vice president of PetroChina.

After first-quarter results last week, Chai Shouping, the secretary of the company's board, told analysts and media the group had no plans to buy discounted oil and gas from Russia, as trade proceeding on the basis of earlier contracts.

Reuters reported that traders are deploying smaller, costlier vessels to ship displaced Russian oil from European ports to China, following a wide discount of Russian Urals against benchmark dated Brent. read more

Chai also expected PetroChina's prices for domestic sales of natural gas in 2022 to exceed those of 2021, to offset expected losses in imported business as global gas prices surge.

PetroChina's first-quarter profit from gas imports stood at 3.47 billion yuan ($519.44 million), as it brought in 21.2 billion cubic metres of natural gas, but it expects a significant increase of import costs in coming quarters.

($1=6.6803 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Singapore and Muyu Xu in Beijing; Editing by Jane Merriman and Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petrochina#Covid#Oil Refining#Ss#Chinese#Sinopec
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

China halts freight train traffic with North Korea

BEIJING (AP) — China says it halted railroad freight traffic with North Korea as it deals with the spread of COVID-19 in the border town of Dandong. The countries had reopened trade between Dandong and North Korea’s Sinuiju in January following a two-year pause while the North imposed one of the world’s most restrictive pandemic border closures despite the strain on its broken economy.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Maersk in talks with buyers for stake as quits Russia

COPENHAGEN, May 4 (Reuters) - Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) has found possible buyers for its stake in Global Ports Investments (GLPRq.L), which operates ports in Russia as it withdraws from the country following a final cargo shipment this week, the Danish shipping group said on Wednesday. Maersk put its 30.75% share of...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Chinese lockdowns will create shocks to American supply chains (but China is the biggest loser)

What happens in China doesn’t stay in China. And for American supply chains, that is usually a good thing. American businesses have become dependent on low-cost goods coming from Chinese suppliers. But in a post-COVID world that may be entering the Second Cold War, reliance on China means that American businesses are held hostage by an autocratic regime that seems oblivious to the damage it is doing to its own economy, much less the global one.
FOOD & DRINKS
International Business Times

Beijing Nervously Returns To Work As China Doubles Down On 'Zero-COVID' Policy

Beijing residents tentatively returned to work on Thursday after a muted five-day Labour Day holiday devoid of the usual trips across the country or lavish family dinners, as China pledged to fight any criticism of its uncompromising "zero-COVID" policy. The long break is usually one of the most lucrative times...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Kicking the China habit: South Korea hunts tungsten treasure

SANGDONG, South Korea, May 9 (Reuters) - Blue tungsten winking from the walls of abandoned mine shafts, in a town that's seen better days, could be a catalyst for South Korea's bid to break China's dominance of critical minerals and stake its claim to the raw materials of the future.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Oil drops as economic worries, strong dollar weigh

May 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped more than 1% on Tuesday, extending the previous day's steep declines as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks fed worries about the outlook for global demand. Brent crude was down $1.19, or 1.1%, at $104.75...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

427K+
Followers
325K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy