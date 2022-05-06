New Poll Shows Tightening Pennsylvania Republican Senate Primary

READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million Opportunity Program to give […]
A federal judge cleared the legal path for Georgia voters to stop Greene from being able to run for re-election. The Georgia rep was stripped of her committee assignments over racist comments she made online.
President Biden urged Congress to swiftly pass the Bipartisan Innovation Act, a multibillion dollar investment in the U.S. semiconductor industry. "Pass the damn bill and send it to me," Biden said. "If we do, it's going to help bring down prices, bring home jobs and power America's manufacturing comeback." The...
(WTAJ) — Three hospitals in WTAJ’s viewing area have been recognized as some of the best rural and community hospitals in Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and UPMC Somerset were all named in the top four rural hospitals in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to an annual list from the Chartis Center for Rural […]
PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
An administrative law judge in Georgia on Friday ruled that GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene can stay on the ballot for the state's 14th Congressional District following a challenge to her reelection candidacy. A group of Georgia voters had argued that Greene was not eligible to run for reelection under...
Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Sam Duong, age 48, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was charged this week in a criminal information with failing to withhold and pay employment taxes. According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the...
On Tuesday night (May 3), Jennifer-Ruth Green, a Black pro-Donald Trump Republican, reportedly claimed victory in Indiana’s 1st Congressional District Republican primary. According to the Indianapolis Star, Green spent the latter portion of her campaign bashing her opponent for not supporting the 45th President’s 2016 campaign. Trump won...
Stephen Colbert made punching bags of several members of the GOP during Thursday night’s “Late Show” monologue, including Pennsylvania candidate for senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz. “Dr. Oz is running for senate in Pennsylvania, despite the fact that until the moment he announced, he’d been living in and...
