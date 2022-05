HONG KONG, May 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s unhealthy obsession with Americans is putting its goal of overtaking them at risk. With roughly five times the U.S. population and a powerful manufacturing sector, the world’s second-largest economy aspires to take the top spot. Momentum is in question, however. Although Chinese growth accelerated 4.8% in the first quarter while the United States contracted, President Xi Jinping nevertheless ordered officials to ensure that domestic GDP outpaces the United States in 2022, the Wall Street Journal reported. That would imply he’s worried China might not only miss its 5.5% annual target, but even slow below the 3% or so analysts expect from the United States.

