PennDot Reminds Public About Political Signs

READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million Opportunity Program to give […]
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf stopped in Reading, PA, on Thursday, April 28th, to promote his American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program. If passed, the new proposal would provide $2,000 to select households in Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) joined the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) and Philadelphia International Airport officials on Monday to remind Pennsylvania residents who want REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and photo ID cards and have not yet gotten one to gather the needed documents now to ensure they leave plenty of time to get their REAL ID before the federal enforcement date.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has majority support among Pennsylvania Democratic voters, according to a new Franklin & Marshall College poll. The poll of 325 Pennsylvania Democratic voters found Fetterman with 53% support, followed by Congressman Conor Lamb with 14% and State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta with 4%. Kevin Baumlin, who has dropped out […]
Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
(Hanover) — There’s an open secret in the world of crisis services. The 988 hotline that’s supposed to go live in mid-July? For many mobile phone users, it’s live already — and calls are coming in to crisis intervention centers. Jayne Wildasin, who manages True...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier joined other legislators and Knead Pizza employees at Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market to highlight Governor Wolf’s minimum wage proposal. Employees shared the real-life impacts a higher minimum wage would have on thousands of workers and their families. However, not everyone agrees with […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — In an effort to prevent an invasive species of fish from traveling up the Susquehanna River, environmental regulators are closing fish lifts at two dams in Lancaster County. Holtwood Dam in Martic Township and Safe Harbor Dam in Manor Township will not operate their fish...
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A utility pole in Lancaster County has been hit dozens of times, and the people whose property it's on say it has been a nightmare. Don and Anna Eckman have lived on the corner of Line and Wabash roads in East Cocalico Township for 18 years.
PHILADELPHIA — We probably won’t need to stay up all night this Election Day. The May 17 Pennsylvania primary elections shouldn’t create anything like the dayslong anxiety of November 2020, when the counting of mail ballots dragged on. There’s a very good chance we’ll know the Democratic and Republican nominees for Senate and governor a few hours after polls close.
Perry County has received a $1 million state grant to go toward building a new centralized government services building, but it’s still early in the planning phases and not even a location is yet identified, according to the commissioners. “We don’t have a finalized plan, not even a pen...
Many Pennsylvania parents have expressed concern over the availability of what they consider "inappropriate content" in public school libraries. Here's how Lou Barletta would handle the issue if elected governor in the fall.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA — Night paving is set to begin on a 2.25-mile resurfacing project on Route 772 (Manheim Street/Mount Joy Road) in Mount Joy Borough and Mount Joy and Rapho townships, Lancaster County. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) states that. weather permitting, the work will begin Wednesday,...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's perhaps the most important election on the ballot next Tuesday.While Democrats have just one name on the ballot for governor, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Republicans must choose among nine.KDKA political editor Jon Delano spoke to the candidates, and he begins a series of reports on issues important to you.It's hard to sort out all the Republicans who'd like to be governor. Most polls and pundits suggest four candidates are in the top tier to win the GOP nomination: former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, of Luzerne County; state Sen. Doug Mastriano, of Franklin County; former U.S....
