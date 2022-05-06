Deadline To Get Home Energy Assistance For Low-Income Residents Tomorrow

As we all know, prices are rising in Pennsylvania, as gas costs $4.202 per gallon, diesel costs $5.358 per gallon, and grocery prices are rising. So due to the cost of living crisis, millions of Americans in Pennsylvania could receive a $2,000 stimulus check.
HARRISBURG, PA — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver and other DCED executives celebrated Small Business Week by traveling across the commonwealth last week to highlight investments made by the Wolf Administration in small businesses. “I had the pleasure of touring many small businesses...
SCRANTON, PA — As Small Business Week in Pennsylvania came to an end on Friday, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver highlighted the importance of small businesses in the commonwealth and encouraged Pennsylvanians to support their favorite local shops. “Small Business Week is a...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, has been extended by two weeks. The federally funded program will stay open until May 20. Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead encouraged Pennsylvanians to apply for LIHEAP, and said there's also still funding for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.Because of money through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is able to provide increased LIHEAP benefits for the 2021-22 season. The White House said LIHEAP would also get $100 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law.The minimum grant was bumped from $200 to $500, and the maximum went from $1,000 to $1,500. For those who need a LIHEAP crisis grant -- which is for people who meet the poverty limits and are in jeopardy of having their heat turned off -- the grant maximum doubled to $1,200. You can learn more about LIHEAP here and apply online or by phone at 1-866-550-4355.
Residential customers in Pennsylvania likely will see their cost for electricity rise in the next month. “Like most Pennsylvanians, I am concerned with the impact that rising energy prices have on consumers’ ability to afford their electricity bills,” Patrick Cicero, Pennsylvania’s acting consumer advocate, said in a news release sent out Monday.
There are millions of Americans in one state who may soon see a stimulus payment worth $2,000 thanks to inflation. Pennsylvania Governor, Tom Wolf, has stated he wants to use $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to help families as prices increase. Eligibility requirements include qualifying households make $80,000...
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier joined other legislators and Knead Pizza employees at Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market to highlight Governor Wolf’s minimum wage proposal. Employees shared the real-life impacts a higher minimum wage would have on thousands of workers and their families. However, not everyone agrees with […]
(Hanover) — There’s an open secret in the world of crisis services. The 988 hotline that’s supposed to go live in mid-July? For many mobile phone users, it’s live already — and calls are coming in to crisis intervention centers. Jayne Wildasin, who manages True...
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Sam Duong, age 48, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was charged this week in a criminal information with failing to withhold and pay employment taxes. According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the...
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from May 6’s drawing will split a jackpot prize of $210,000. One of the winning tickets was sold in Blair County. The other two tickets were sold in Berks and Allegheny Counties, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The locations are listed below: Redner’s Quick Shoppe, […]
LANCASTER, Pa. — Amid high inflation and energy prices rising globally, electricity rates will soon go up for many in South Central Pennsylvania. Utility company PPL announced that on June 1, the default rate customers pay for electricity will rise from 8.941 cents per kilowatt hour to 12.366 cents per kWh.
The U.S. government made big headlines throughout the coronavirus pandemic by sending billions of dollars in direct stimulus payments to Americans. As things stand now, however, it appears those days...
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There have been multiple reports of bear sightings in York County recently. A viewer sent WGAL a picture of a bear crossing a road close to Route 30 near West Manchester Township on Sunday morning. Watch the video below to see that. "Not every...
Pennsylvania regulators are warning consumers that most utilities will be increasing their prices for electric generation on June 1. Energy supply costs will increase between 6% and 45% across the state for consumers who aren’t under contract with a supplier, according to the state’s Public Utility Commission. Most...
If you plan to drive to your summer vacation destination, you should factor in higher gas prices. Gas prices in the Harrisburg area have increased 17 cents a gallon in just one week, averaging $4.46 a gallon today. The average price in Pennsylvania today is $4.50 a gallon - that is a new record high, according to AAA.
Comments / 0