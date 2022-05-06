ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Deadline To Get Home Energy Assistance For Low-Income Residents Tomorrow

 4 days ago

MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Visits Small Businesses Across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver and other DCED executives celebrated Small Business Week by traveling across the commonwealth last week to highlight investments made by the Wolf Administration in small businesses. “I had the pleasure of touring many small businesses...
CBS Pittsburgh

LIHEAP extended to May 20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, has been extended by two weeks. The federally funded program will stay open until May 20. Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead encouraged Pennsylvanians to apply for LIHEAP, and said there's also still funding for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.Because of money through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is able to provide increased LIHEAP benefits for the 2021-22 season. The White House said LIHEAP would also get $100 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law.The minimum grant was bumped from $200 to $500, and the maximum went from $1,000 to $1,500. For those who need a LIHEAP crisis grant -- which is for people who meet the poverty limits and are in jeopardy of having their heat turned off -- the grant maximum doubled to $1,200. You can learn more about LIHEAP here and apply online or by phone at 1-866-550-4355.
WTRF

Pennsylvania residents and out-of-state travelers will need a REAL ID to board an airplane starting next year

PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
abc27 News

Wolf Administration calls to raise Pa. minimum wage

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier joined other legislators and Knead Pizza employees at Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market to highlight Governor Wolf’s minimum wage proposal. Employees shared the real-life impacts a higher minimum wage would have on thousands of workers and their families. However, not everyone agrees with […]
WTAJ

Jackpot ticket sold in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from May 6’s drawing will split a jackpot prize of $210,000. One of the winning tickets was sold in Blair County. The other two tickets were sold in Berks and Allegheny Counties, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The locations are listed below: Redner’s Quick Shoppe, […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania electric generation costs increasing up to 45% on June 1

Pennsylvania regulators are warning consumers that most utilities will be increasing their prices for electric generation on June 1. Energy supply costs will increase between 6% and 45% across the state for consumers who aren’t under contract with a supplier, according to the state’s Public Utility Commission. Most...

