Governor Kim Reynolds addressed a crowd at the state capitol building at a National Day of Prayer event yesterday. While discussing the pressing issue of abortion and its status nationally, she said she’s hopeful that the U.S. Supreme Court is ready to 'undo its fatal mistake' regarding Roe V. Wade and that the possibility of it being overturned is a 'glimmer of light,' according to the Des Moines Register.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO