PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm, but set for 3rd weekly fall on Fed rate hike prospects

By Eileen Soreng
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* Dollar eyes fifth straight weekly gain * Gold down about 0.8% for the week * U.S. jobs data due at 1230 GMT (Updates prices) By Eileen Soreng May 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices were on track for a third straight weekly decline on Friday as investors fretted over the prospects of aggressive rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, though a slight pullback in dollar helped the precious metal to tick higher on the day. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,883.31 per ounce by 1147 GMT, but was down 0.7% for the week. U.S. gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,883.50. The dollar index slipped 0.4% after hitting a fresh 20-year high, making gold less expensive for those holding other currencies. However, the U.S. currency was headed for a fifth weekly gain, while the benchmark U.S. Treasury yield held near the key 3% level. "Gold's got some pretty strong headwinds, notwithstanding serious inflation, from both the dollar index being up to multi-decade highs and the 10-year U.S. Treasury back above the 3% level," independent analyst Ross Norman said. European stocks headed for their worst week in two months as investors expect bigger interest rate hikes will be needed to rein in inflation. While gold is perceived as an inflation hedge, higher U.S. interest rates lift the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage point, the most in 22 years, but Chairman Jerome Powell explicitly ruled out raising rates by three-quarters of a percentage point in a coming meeting. "Gold was unable to capitalize on Powell's less hawkish than expected message this week, with bullion bulls aware that U.S. rates are bound to rise anyway," Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity, said. "Should Friday's non-farm payrolls point to a resilient U.S. jobs market that paves the way for more Fed policy tightening, that could strengthen the cap on gold's upside." Silver fell 0.5% to $22.40 per ounce, platinum dropped 2.6% to $955.26 and palladium was also down 2.6%, to $2,130.83. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Susan Fenton)

Reuters

Oil drops as economic worries, strong dollar weigh

May 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped more than 1% on Tuesday, extending the previous day's steep declines as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks fed worries about the outlook for global demand. Brent crude was down $1.19, or 1.1%, at $104.75...
Reuters

Futures rebound after three-day slump on Wall Street

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures climbed on Tuesday, with investors buying into beaten-down banks and megacap growth stocks after a three-day selloff on fears around tighter monetary policy and slowing economic growth. Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, Google owner-Alphabet Inc and Tesla Inc rose between 1.2% and...
Reuters

Rise in German investor morale 'not enough to become hopeful'

BERLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - German investor sentiment rose slightly in May on expectations the economic situation in Europe's largest economy will deteriorate less markedly than predicted previously as the European Central Bank acts to tame inflation. The ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday its economic sentiment index rose...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. small business confidence steady in April -NFIB

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. small business confidence held steady in April after three straight monthly declines, but owners remained worried about high inflation and worker shortages, a survey showed on Tuesday. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) said its Small Business Optimism Index was unchanged at a reading of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australian shares slump more than 2% amid broad sell-off

May 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Tuesday hit their lowest in over three months, dragged by mining and commodity stocks, as worries about the global economic impact of extended COVID-19 curbs in China and tightening monetary policies spurred a broad-based sell-off. The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 2.5% to 6,943.80...
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. producers undo years of efficiency gains in fight for supplies

May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturers are finding that their main weapon to fight supply chain snarls is greater inefficiency. Industrial companies reporting earnings over the past few weeks have described steps they've taken - from acquiring trucks to move their own goods to building products that sit around on factory floors waiting for missing semiconductors - to deal with delays and shortages that have dogged them over the past year.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

