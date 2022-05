Michigan State coach Tom Izzo described himself as “in shock” following the shooting death Monday of former Spartans star forward Adreian Payne. “Our prayers are with his family, teammates and loved ones,” Izzo said in a statement on Monday afternoon. “Adreian was loved by his teammates and coaches, who respected his development as a player and a person. He came to Michigan State with a ton of raw talent and put in the work to reach his goal of becoming an NBA player.”

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO