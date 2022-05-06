ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, AL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Escambia by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 04:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Banks, Bibb, Bleckley, Chattahoochee, Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Bibb; Bleckley; Chattahoochee; Clarke; Crawford; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Emanuel; Glascock; Greene; Hancock; Houston; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Laurens; Macon; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Muscogee; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Peach; Pulaski; Putnam; Schley; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Twiggs; Upson; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL GEORGIA AND EASTERN NORTH GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will generally be northeast at 5 to 10 MPH gusting 15 to 20 MPH. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Central Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Central Somerset; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Sagadahoc; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset Elevated Fire Weather Danger Predicted Today A very dry air mass and breezy conditions will combine with dead and dry fuels such as grass, leaves, and twigs to create the potential for uncontrolled fire spread across Maine and New Hampshire today. This afternoon, relative humidity values will decrease to low levels between 12 to 20 percent. At the same time east winds between 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 to 25 mph will continue to dry fuels and increase fire spread potential. Wind gusts are expected to diminish later this evening with increasing relative humidity values overnight. Extra caution should be taken to prevent wildfires. Always consult with fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport, Northwest Providence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Washington; Western Kent ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR NORTHERN CONNECTICUT, RHODE ISLAND AND MUCH OF MASSACHUSETTS AWAY FROM THE COAST A very dry airmass combined with gusty winds will result in elevated fire weather concerns today. Northeast winds will gust to 20 to 30 mph. Minimum relative humidities will drop to around 15 percent in northern CT and interior MA, and 20 to 30 percent in Rhode Island and eastern MA away from the immediate coast.
BRISTOL COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Belknap, Coastal Rockingham, Interior Rockingham, Merrimack by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Belknap; Coastal Rockingham; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Northern Carroll; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton; Strafford; Sullivan Elevated Fire Weather Danger Predicted Today A very dry air mass and breezy conditions will combine with dead and dry fuels such as grass, leaves, and twigs to create the potential for uncontrolled fire spread across Maine and New Hampshire today. This afternoon, relative humidity values will decrease to low levels between 12 to 20 percent. At the same time east winds between 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 to 25 mph will continue to dry fuels and increase fire spread potential. Wind gusts are expected to diminish later this evening with increasing relative humidity values overnight. Extra caution should be taken to prevent wildfires. Always consult with fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calvert by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 05:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Calvert COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Calvert County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Wednesday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, water is expected to reach backyards near 9th Street in North Beach, and could approach 9th Street. At 3.5 feet, yards are flooded near Charles Street and Williams Street in Solomons. Nearby parking lots and the streets themselves are covered by more than a half foot of water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Chesapeake Beach is at 11:52 AM and 12:36 AM. The next high tide at Solomons Island is at 10:00 AM and 10:47 PM. NORTH BEACH MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/11 AM 3.4 2.0 2.2 0.5 Minor 11/12 AM 3.2 1.8 2.0 1.0 Minor 11/12 PM 3.1 1.7 1.9 0.5 Minor 12/01 AM 3.4 2.0 2.0 0.5 Minor 12/01 PM 3.0 1.6 1.8 0.5 Minor 13/02 AM 3.2 1.8 1.7 1.0 Minor : SOLOMONS ISLAND MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/10 AM 3.7 2.2 2.3 1.0 Minor 10/10 PM 3.5 2.0 2.2 1.0 Minor 11/11 AM 3.6 2.1 2.2 1.0 Minor 12/12 AM 3.5 2.0 2.0 1.0 Minor 12/12 PM 3.3 1.8 1.9 1.0 Minor 13/12 AM 3.3 1.8 1.7 1.0 Minor
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island Counties. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf and rip currents. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH 10 PM THURSDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH 10 PM THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves expected in the surf zone through late week, peaking at 7 to 9 feet Wednesday into Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, numerous strong, life-threatening rip currents through late week. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through 10 PM Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bent County Including Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM Tuesday through 9 PM Tuesday evening for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220 through 230...233 and 237, which includes all of the Continental Divide, the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, Teller, Fremont, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca Counties A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 AM Tuesday through 9 PM Tuesday evening for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 231...234...235 and 236, which includes Crowley, Otero, Bent, Prowers, and Kiowa Counties A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 221 through 233 and 235, which includes all of the Continental Divide, San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountain Ranges, the Wet Mountain Valley, Fremont, Teller, El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley, Otero and Bent Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232 AND 235 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232 AND 235 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 231...232 and 235. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Virginia Beach WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Virginia Beach, primarily along the Atlantic coast from Cape Henry to False Cape State Park. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Calhoun Islands, Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northampton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Sheridan FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Sheridan County. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 05:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, around two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be around 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking waves will result in beach erosion and damage to dune structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 AM 7.5 2.9 3.0 1 MODERATE 10/05 PM 7.0 2.4 3.0 1 MINOR 11/05 AM 7.3 2.7 2.7 1 MINOR 11/06 PM 6.8 2.2 2.3 1 NONE 12/06 AM 6.3 1.7 1.6 1 NONE 12/06 PM 6.5 1.9 1.5 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/06 AM 3.8 1.8 2.2 5 MODERATE 10/06 PM 3.7 1.7 2.2 4 MODERATE 11/06 AM 3.8 1.8 2.3 4 MODERATE 11/07 PM 3.6 1.6 2.0 3-4 MODERATE 12/07 AM 3.3 1.3 1.8 3 MINOR 12/08 PM 3.3 1.3 1.5 3 MINOR KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 AM 5.3 2.3 2.9 4 MODERATE 10/05 PM 4.9 1.9 2.5 4 MINOR 11/05 AM 4.9 1.9 2.4 3 MINOR 11/06 PM 4.8 1.8 2.2 3 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.2 1.2 1.7 4 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.3 1.4 3-4 NONE
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 05:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 AM EDT Wednesday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...the unprotected area on the Southwest Waterfront at the DC Seafood Market is expected to flood. Water is expected to approach parts of the Hains Point Loop Road, but it will likely be closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two and a half to three feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 4:00 PM and 4:42 AM.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong north to south longshore current, and there is also a Moderate Risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island, and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northwest Randolph, Southeast Pocahontas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 04:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northwest Randolph; Southeast Pocahontas FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southeast Pocahontas and Northwest Randolph Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV

