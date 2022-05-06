Overnight Evansville house fire leaves one person displaced

EVANSVILLE, In (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire early Friday morning.

It happened just before 3:30 in the 5200 block of Stratford Road between First Avenue and Stringtown Road.

That’s where most of the fire damage was contained, but we’re told there is extensive water and smoke damage throughout the rest of the house. There was also minor damage to the house next door from radiant heat.

There was one person inside when the fire started. That person got out safely and is getting help from the Red Cross with temporary shelter.

Officials say the fire originated in the screened in back porch and was possibly caused by embers from a grill that was used the evening before. The investigation is still ongoing.

