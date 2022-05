The New York Mets officially cut ties with eight-time All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano on Sunday, a week after designating him for assignment. Cano, 39, had nearly $45 million left on his contract with the Mets, making the move a pricy one for the team. In 12 games for New York this season, Cano was batting .195 with one home run and three RBI.

