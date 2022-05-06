Radiation, radon testing potentially weeks away at Colonia High School

Results from radiation and radon testing at Colonia High School are potentially weeks away, but concern still lingers over suspected cancer clusters in the area of Woodbridge.

A whistleblower who spoke to News 12 says he's linked 120 cases of rare brain tumors to people who attended or worked at the school.

The issue is getting the attention of lawmakers.

Rep. Frank Pallone said Thursday night, "I've asked the Department of Environmental Protection to show its commitment to the community and its concerns by reimbursing Woodbridge for the cost of the environmental studies and by taking over any subsequent tests if they are necessary in the future."

He goes on to say, “I have asked the New Jersey Department of Health to create a process to collect and verify the cases so health experts can complete a scientific evaluation. The state has agreed to work with Mayor McCormac to create a 'portal' to collect the necessary information."

Parents are pushing for answers. Nearly 3,000 people have signed a Change.org petition demanding more public information from investigators.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Joseph Massimino says there is no current health threat at the school.