Yolo County, CA

Closing Arguments Wrap Up in Shannon/Campos Double Murder, Kidnapping Trial – Jury Deliberations Begin

By Oliver Camarena
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOODLAND, CA – The closing arguments in the trial for Chandale Shannon, Jr., and Jesus Campos finished Thursday in Yolo County Superior Court with Deputy District Attorney David Wilson responding to the defense closing arguments made Wednesday. The jury is now out deliberating. Shannon and Campos are being...

