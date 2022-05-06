ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington County, AL

Elba woman killed in Covington County motorcycle crash

By Anthony Thomas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba woman is dead after a motorcycle crash Thursday evening, according to ALEA. It happened a little before 8:00 p.m. on...

Alabama Now

Alabama woman killed when her motorcycle strikes highway guardrail

An Alabama woman was killed Thursday when her motorcycle collided with a guardrail, state police report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:42 p.m. Thursday. Police said Lillian R. Moulton, 51, of Elba, was fatally injured when the 2000 Yamaha V-Star motorcycle she was operating left the roadway and collided with a guardrail.
