Friday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

BOSTON (CBS) — Following a brief retirement this offseason, Tom Brady decided to come back to football. But whenever he does decide to stop throwing a pigskin for a living, the seven-time Super Bowl champ already has his next gig lined up. When his playing days are over, Brady will become the lead analyst at Fox Sports, the network announced Tuesday. “Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Buccaneers,” Brady tweeted out Tuesday morning. Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022 So it would appear that even when he’s done playing football, Brady will not have any free Sundays on his schedule. But if anyone knows the game of football, it’s the 44-year-old Brady, who will play his 23rd NFL season in 2022. Though seeing how he only stayed retired for 39 days this offseason, Fox Sports may have to wait a while to get Brady on air.

