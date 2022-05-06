ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yadier Molina homered leading off the third inning for his first RBI of the season, Tommy Edman hit a two-run single and another RBI single, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the stumbling San Francisco Giants 7-1. Edman singled in the fifth to back right-hander Miles Mikolas...

Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, 23 million dollars to the Us IRS

As the GolfMagic site reports, Tiger Woods would have earned around $60 million in 2021. An amount that makes you dizzy when you know that the Tiger, victim of a very serious car accident fifteen months ago, has not played in any tournament during the calendar year. These 60 million...
Great Bend Post

Royals PPD in Baltimore on Saturday; makeup Monday

BALTIMORE -- The Royals will now have three off-days to gear up for the upcoming stretch in the schedule that has them playing 19 games in 17 days this month. Saturday's game against the Orioles at Camden Yards was postponed because of steady rains all night, and it will be made up on Monday at 11:05 a.m. CT, which was a mutual off-day for both clubs. Monday's game will come after a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday (12:35 p.m CT), making up Friday's postponement.
Great Bend Post

Orioles cruise past Royals 6-1 behind Wells, 6-run fifth

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Wells pitched six strong innings to earn his first victory of the season and the Baltimore Orioles used a six-run fifth inning Monday afternoon to surge past the Kansas City Royals 6-1. Baltimore has won four of five for the first time this season and finished its homestand 6-4. Kansas City fell to a season-high eight games under .500.
CBS Boston

Tom Brady will join FOX Sports as lead NFL analyst when he retires from football

BOSTON (CBS) — Following a brief retirement this offseason, Tom Brady decided to come back to football. But whenever he does decide to stop throwing a pigskin for a living, the seven-time Super Bowl champ already has his next gig lined up. When his playing days are over, Brady will become the lead analyst at Fox Sports, the network announced Tuesday. "Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Buccaneers," Brady tweeted out Tuesday morning. Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022 So it would appear that even when he's done playing football, Brady will not have any free Sundays on his schedule. But if anyone knows the game of football, it's the 44-year-old Brady, who will play his 23rd NFL season in 2022. Though seeing how he only stayed retired for 39 days this offseason, Fox Sports may have to wait a while to get Brady on air.
On3.com

Jameson Williams talks relationship with former Buckeye, new Lions teammate Jeff Okudah

Former Alabama Crimson Tide star and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jameson Williams is reuniting with a familiar face in Detroit following the 2022 NFL Draft. Williams will get to go up against former teammate, cornerback Jeff Okudah in practice after getting after it together in Columbus. The first-round rookie described his relationship with the former No. 3-overall pick after the draft.
