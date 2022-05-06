ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami GP is going to be F1's Super Bowl, Lewis Hamilton tells Tom Brady

By Coy Wire, Amy Woodyatt, CNN
 4 days ago
(CNN) — The Miami Grand Prix is going to be Formula One's Super Bowl, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton said in a rare interview with Tom Brady ahead of the race on Sunday. "I never understood knowing how, you know, going to Tom's games ... going to watch the NBA and knowing...

Click here to read the full article. FIA Formula 1 officials are cracking down on clothing rules for drivers, focusing on proper underwear and jewelry as pillars of driver safety. Prior to the Miami Grand Prix on May 8, FIA Formula 1 race director Niels Wittich reportedly told the 10 competing teams there would be pre-race checks to ensure “compliance with Appendix L to the International Sporting Code (ISC), Chapter III, specifically Article 2 concerning compliant underwear and Article 5 concerning the wearing of jewelry,” according to RaceFans.net. The code states drivers must wear fire-resistant “long underwear” in case of an accident,...
Epicenter trainer throws shade at Rich Strike after Kentucky Derby

No horse was more stunned by Rich Strike’s win at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday than Epicenter. Epicenter was the favorite to win the race and seemed to have it locked down as the horses headed down the stretch at Churchill Downs. But Rich Strike came out of nowhere to pass Epicenter and Zandon to claim the win.
Miami Grand Prix boss open to changing track after Lewis Hamilton ‘B&Q car park’ jibe

Miami Grand Prix chief Tom Garfinkel anticipates changes will be made to Formula One’s newest circuit after Lewis Hamilton compared it to a B&Q car park.Seven-time world champion Hamilton criticised the tight left-right chicane at Turns 14 and 15 of the purpose-built temporary layout which runs round the Hard Rock Stadium – home of NFL’s Miami Dolphins – and called for it to be removed.Red Bull’s Sergio Perez also described the track surface – which incorporates private access roads – as a “joke”, and it is feared overtaking will be difficult in Sunday’s race because there is not enough grip...
On the water with F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo in Miami

MIAMI -- Daniel Ricciardo's smile has never looked wider. With country music blaring from the onboard speakers of his personal watercraft, the eight-time grand prix winner joins ESPN out on the open water with sun on his skin and sea water in his hair. Over 300 metres from the shoreline,...
F1 News: Sebastian Vettel Supports Lewis Hamilton In Hilarious Moment As Jensen Button Disagrees

After the FIA has reinforced its rules and regulations surrounding what an F1 driver can and can’t wear while on the track, Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel rebelled against these changes, wearing his boxers on the outside of his racing suit. Photos were taken of him wearing his boxers outside of his suit as he […] The post F1 News: Sebastian Vettel Supports Lewis Hamilton In Hilarious Moment As Jensen Button Disagrees appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Lewis Hamilton Trolled FIA Over Jewelry Rule Enforcement

Lewis Hamilton did his best Chandler Bing impression and basically asked "Could I be wearing any more jewelry," ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix. It's not been a good start to the season for seven time Formula One drivers World champion Hamilton, with his Mercedes car not close to being as good as the Ferraris and Red Bulls at the front of the grid.
What We Learned from the Inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen won Sunday’s Inaugural F1 Miami GP moving from his third place starting spot to the lead. Polesitter Charles Leclerc had to settle for second place. Carlos Seinz made it a two for three Ferrari podium. It was celebrities galore, an entertainment extravaganza but a relatively middling sporting...
Formula 1, But Make It Fashion: Lewis Hamilton on the Miami Grand Prix (and More)

The stars shone brightly in Miami for the city’s inaugural Formula 1 Grand Prix race yesterday—Barack Obama, Michael Jordan, Venus and Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss, Bad Bunny, Pharrell, Hailee Steinfeld, and Tom Brady, to name just a few—but for die-hard F1 fans (okay, and maybe a few late converts via Netflix’s hit Drive to Survive series), the real action was above the Mercedes AMG Petronas garage. Seven-time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and his teammate George Russell, along with the team’s legendary principal, Toto Wolff, visited the Ritz-Carlton’s Silver Arrows Lounge after qualifying and before the race itself to discuss team strategy and offer their thoughts on everything from the track layout and conditions (“rubbish” was Russell’s frank opinion of the latter) to the recent difficulties the team has had with their car. (In short: After years of dominating Formula 1, Mercedes Petronas has been plagued this season by a new car with a range of technical issues, and Hamilton in particular has found himself in an odd position: Fighting for middle–of-the-pack points instead of podium finishes.)
Defiant Lewis Hamilton says piercing will stay

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said he has no intention of removing his body piercing despite being given just a two-race exemption to resolve the issue. Hamilton said on Friday that he was prepared to be banned from racing in this weekend's Miami Grand Prix after governing body the FIA issued a reminder about safety regulations barring jewellery.
W Series: Britain's Jamie Chadwick completes Miami double

Britain's Jamie Chadwick completed a Miami double on Sunday with an untroubled second W Series win out of two season-opening races of the all-female championship. The 23-year-old Williams F1 development driver is chasing her third title in the F1 support series and she led every lap on Sunday for her fourth win in a row after two in Austin, Texas, at the end of last season.
Toto Wolff admits Mercedes ‘flying in the fog’ despite improvements in Miami

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says his team have been “flying in the fog” since the start of the season due to their difficulties with Formula One’s new car regulations.The team haven’t performed as most would have expected, only grabbing two podiums this campaign so far with no race wins. Mercedes did see some improvements at the lastest grand prix in Miami but Wolff admitted they still are a long way off from where they expected to be.“We have been [struggling] straight from the beginning, flying in the fog a little bit,” explained Wolff, per GP Fans. “And it is...
Lewis Hamilton refuses to compromise on nose stud in jewellery row with FIA

Lewis Hamilton has told Formula One’s rulers that he will not remove his nose piercing for the rest of the season.The seven-time world champion appeared to adhere to the FIA’s jewellery cockpit clampdown by taking out his earrings for Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix – hours after wearing a plethora of jewellery during a pre-race press conference. He even suggested he could withdraw from the grand prix in protest.Hamilton was talked out of that specific threat following a discussion with FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem and a meeting with the FIA’s president of the medical commission, Dr Sean Petherbridge, on Friday.The...
