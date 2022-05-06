ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Top Mexican restaurants in Philadelphia (Part 2)

By Jessica Boyington
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJ1Hj_0fUrj2Cb00

With so many Mexican restaurants to choose from in our area, you're going to have a hard time picking just one.

So I got down and dirty, and found some places that will mess up your clothes, your face and some that will knock your socks right off!

Anejo sits at the Piazza in Northern Liberties. Come here to experience original takes on traditional tastes!

The artistic, sleek decor gives the vibe some elegance, which you need to counterbalance what happens once you dig into a meal.

The pork shoulder tacos are a menu staple, but the beef birria tacos with consommé are the menu item you MUST ORDER.

You can also grab a margarita flight or one of their gorgeous specialty cocktails, like the apple puree-based Perro Verde. The fiery flavor of the La Diabla with spicy tequila and ginger beer is hard to describe, but the name says it all...it means she-devil!

A short walk up the street will run you right into El Camino . This party spot is a hip, Mexican cantina meets southern smokehouse, and it's one of the few restaurants you can find that gives you a full-fledged Tex-Mex menu.

They gave me TWO drinks that were a whopping 32 ounces! A frozen concoction of sangria and their homemade margarita, and since I've always been a shoe girl, my favorite was the Mexican Mai Tai in a boot-shaped glass!

I also snacked on some grilled corn and shrimp tacos, but the thing they do best here is meat...and the beef tacos were no exception.

But before my waistline could snap, they gave me The Chronic. It's applewood and cherry smoked pulled pork, mixed with a heaping scoop of mac and cheese, and bacon on a toasted bun, with a mound of pickles and a side of fries.

Check out Part 1 here.

Comments / 2

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

2 restaurants in Berks to be taken over by owner of 3rd

READING, Pa. — Two longtime restaurants in Berks County soon will be under the ownership of a Wernersville establishment, the businesses announced in recent Facebook posts. The Pike Cafe at Pike and Moss streets in Reading and Shirley's Cafe & Tequila Bar at 1516 Duke St. in Laureldale will be taken over by Kyle Riggs, the owner of Paradise by the Slice on East Penn Avenue in Wernersville, all three establishments announced.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

14 Restaurants All in for Ardmore Restaurant Week May 12

Ardmore’s two-week love affair with good food returns May 12 to May 22 with 14 restaurants participating in Ardmore Restaurant Week. The restaurants are offering a prix fixe, 3-course dinner menu at $20, $30 or $40. In-person dining returns this year with a range of cuisines from award-winning Ardmore...
ARDMORE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Jersey 101.5

$400 bottle shoplifted from NJ liquor store

Avalon police are looking for men who have expensive taste in liquor but don't feel like paying for it. The Avalon PD posted photos on Facebook of a transaction in a liquor store where men apparently stole one bottle of expensive Johnnie Walker Scotch while two other men were distracting the clerk by buying another bottle of the Scotch with cash.
AVALON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The Best Pasta Dish in All of America is From New Jersey

One is hard-pressed not to find an Italian restaurant in Jersey that is so good that it becomes "their own." Very often pasta is added to an entree, but sometimes pasta is just so good that it shines on its own. Case in point, one of the best pasta dishes in the U.S. is from the Garden State.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Restaurants#Mac And Cheese#Pulled Pork#The Mexican#Food Drink#Perro Verde#El Camino#Tex Mex
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Steakhouses in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia has a significant historical significance in the United States. The Declaration of Independence was written here by the Founding Fathers, and the city served as the United States' first capital. Today, Philadelphia is made up of a number of distinct neighborhoods, each with its own distinct cuisine. Cheesesteaks, like steaks in general, are popular. But, when it comes to a delicious steak, where do the brightest diners go? To locate the greatest steak restaurants in town, we turned to local foodies, Philadelphia's tastemakers, who know the city's food scene better than anyone else. Here are their recommendations for steak in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Phillymag.com

Everything to Do, See, and Eat on the Delaware Waterfront this Season

The RiverRink and Spruce Street Harbor Park join a lineup that will keep you busy all spring and summer long. When we can’t sneak off down the Shore, we grab a little slice of that boardwalk life much closer to home. Each year as the weather gets warmer, Philly flocks to the Delaware River Waterfront to play, eat, and explore — it’s become an all-ages oasis whether you’re looking for a family fun day, a picturesque date, or just day-drinking down by the river.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
92K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy