If you have been patiently waiting for the highly anticipated launch of the new KEMOVE K68 mechanical keyboard, you’ll be pleased to know that it is now available to back on Kickstarter. Supporting both Windows and Mac operating systems the keyboard can be used both wirelessly and wired and features an ultra-thin ultra-thin 68-key design and 19 keyboard RGB lighting effects. The keyboard features PBT two-color light-transmitting low-ball key caps and is finished with a light strip around the edge with five different effects.

ELECTRONICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO