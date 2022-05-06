ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Cloud Area Farmers Market Starts Saturday

By Jim Maurice
 2 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- The farmers market starts Saturday in downtown St. Cloud. St. Cloud Area Farmers Market President Robin Heinen says the produce and plant vendors are a little behind schedule due to the cold spring,...

WJON

Is Your Computer doing THIS? Computer Katie in St. Cloud To The Rescue

Every other Wednesday on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" on WJON, I have a segment called "Computer Savvy", where we provide you expert advice regarding computer problems and issues. Local business owner Katie Hultquist lives, breathes, and works on computers all day long at Computer Dynamics in St. Cloud, and she joins us every other week, with easy to understand explanations of how to get through the ups and downs of upgrades, viruses, and other issues that you might be having with your computers, cell phones, internet and more. We would love to hear from you and find out what computer issues you are experiencing so that we can help other people throughout central Minnesota understand their computers a little bit better. You can contact Katie with your questions and we'll answer them here. Here are some of the issues Computer Katie has helped solve recently. You can LISTEN to my interview with Katie by clicking on the player below.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Where to Dine Outdoors in Central Minnesota

With spring finally showing its face, we thought it would be a good time to take a look at the best spots in Central Minnesota for outdoor eating and drinking. These local spots are excited to see you. Let's hope for a long stretch of nice weather. Central MN Outdoor...
WJON

Popular Festival Coming to Northern Minnesota in August

Festival of Sail otherwise known as the Tall Ships festival is happening this August in Two Harbors, Minnesota. If you haven't been to this festival before, or if you haven't even heard of it, you are not alone. I only heard about it from when I was living in Green Bay, Wisconsin which is basically right on Lake Michigan. But after experiencing this, it is so worth it.
WJON

Central Minnesota Lawn Care Calendar – What You Need To Know

I know that my neighbor across the street has got to be itching to get out in his yard; of course, he does have the most beautiful yard in the neighborhood. Once the weather warms up, you can see him on his mower, either mowing, mulching, or just generally; enjoying his time outside in the beautiful spring and summer weather.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

The Ten Best Things About Summer In St. Cloud

I hate to potentially jinx anything, but the weather appears to have turned and we might actually be getting a summer this year after all! How exciting!. Here are the ten things I am looking forward to the most this summer in St. Cloud (in no particular order). #1 SUMMERTIME...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KEYC

The Hubbell House Announces Reopening Date

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The historic Hubbell House restaurant in Mantorville has announced it will be reopening on May 10. The Hubbell House was founded in 1854, and the current structure was built in 1856. It has a rich history. Its had visits from former president Ulysses S. Grant and other leaders, a dinner for the Minnesota Vikings players, to regular nights out with family and friends.
MANTORVILLE, MN
Hot 104.7

Eight Legendary Food Brands That Call Minnesota Home

Minnesota is the land of ten thousand lakes and people say we have wacky accents, but the products invented here have made life a lot easier and tastier for millions of people around the world. The next time you check out at the grocery store you'll probably use a Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Take Your Dog to Dinner with St. Cloud’s Dog-Friendly Patio Guide

Looking for the perfect place to grab a bite with your four-legged friend this spring? Saint Cloud's dog-friendly patio guide can help you with that. Here's a list of Dog-Friendly Patios in Central Minnesota where they'd love to see you and your pup while you enjoy a beer or a bite according to the St. Cloud Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Pantown Brewing Wins Gold At World Beer Cup

MINNEAPOLIS -- Pantown Brewing Company of St. Cloud won a gold medal at this year's World Beer Cup Awards. Pantown's Drop Forge Milk Stout took first place out of 57 entries in the Sweet Stout or Cream Stout category. The local brewery is one of six in Minnesota to win...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Ice Out on Northern Lakes Likely With Warming Tread

The warmer weather is making it more likely that the ice will be out in time for the fishing opener May 14th on nearly all lakes in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says his contacts at Red Lake and in Ely indicate that they are now fully expecting the ice to be out in time for the opener. Schmitt says the exception could be on Lake of the Woods and the lakes in the arrowhead.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Minnesota Coffee Shop Has First Menu Item Completely Plant Based

When I think about coffee shops, the last thing I think about is food items. But honestly, they have really come a long way with that sort of thing. And it's not just pastries or baked goods. There are choices of breakfast sandwiches too. But up to now, Minnesota based Caribou coffee has only had one plant based sandwich. And it wasn't completely vegan. The meat was plant based, but some of the other ingredients were not vegan friendly.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

World’s Largest Bounce House is Coming to Minnesota this Month

Many times something that your kids will enjoy most likely won't be your cup of tea and something that you want to do isn't something your kids would enjoy. But I've found the happy medium where everyone will have a great time. It's The World's Biggest Bounce House and it's coming to Minnesota not once but twice in the next month!
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Love Cheese? Don’t Miss ‘Curd Fest’ in Brooten, MN this June

Calling all cheese lovers, Curd Fest is once again returning to Redhead Creamery in Brooten, Minnesota this June. This year Curd Fest is going to be bigger than ever. This year they're introducing a Celebrity Milking Competition featuring the Resident Redhead (Alise Sjorstrom), Princess Kay of the Milky Way, and other local favorites. There will also be an opportunity to bottle feed a baby calf, and you can see how milk is harvested during the afternoon.
BROOTEN, MN
WJON

WJON

