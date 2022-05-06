New survey aims to improve programs and services for youth in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You can help the City of Memphis improve its youth programs by taking a new survey focused on youth priorities.

The new public survey aims to hear from Memphis youth about issues impacting their lives and to help shape the programs and services that allow them to reach their full potential.

According to a press release from the city, the survey is part of Mayor Jim Strickland’s Opportunity Memphis and the responses will help the city remove barriers and connect the gap between preparation and opportunity for young people to realize their full potential to transform lives and the stability of communities.

“Our young people are not a lost cause but, in fact our most precious asset,” said Mayor Strickland. “To ensure the next decade is one of promise and opportunity, we must reach out to those who are isolated or disconnected from opportunity. This Zencity survey of our youth will help us do that by amplifying their voice through reaching them on the apps and devices where they are spending their time.”

Among the questions in the survey include asking about residents’ thoughts on certain programs like Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys and Girls Club, Youth Villages and Opportunity Memphis.

Other questions in the survey as about demographics, such as your age, zip code, and interests in education and employment opportunities.

“Mayor Strickland understands that effective local government must leverage data on the needs and priorities of residents. We are proud to help the city of Memphis reach more youth voices in the community and turn that input into action to help build the future of this great city,” said Eyal Feder-Levy, CEO of Zencity.

The target age group the city is hoping to hear from is those age 18-24, or parents of young adults.

You can take the survey here.

