Former DPD Officer Accused of Capital Murder Files Lawsuit Against Homicide Detective
4 days ago
A fired Dallas police officer who was cleared of ordering two killings in 2017 is now suing the detective who secured his arrest warrant. Former Officer Bryan Riser is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, attorney fees and court costs from Detective Esteban Montenegro in the civil rights lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Dallas, according to the lawsuit first reported by The Dallas Morning News.
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — An armed robbery suspect was shot and killed by a customer inside a Grand Prairie business Thursday night, police say. Around 9:10 p.m., Grand Prairie police officers responded to a reported robbery in progress at a business in the 1600 block of West Polo Road. When officers arrived, they located the alleged robbery suspect suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 24-year-old Texas man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for two charges of aggravated robbery, Collin County officials announced Thursday. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said Darius Wilson, who already had felony convictions out of Dallas County for injury to a child and continuous family violence, attempted to rob a Jack-in-the-Box in February 2021.
Three officers are being indicted for actions against protesters during George Floyd protests in Dallas.Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash. A pair of Dallas Police Department officers as well as one Garland Police Department officer was indicted on charges related to the police response to George Floyd protests that broke out in Dallas in 2020. The indictments are handed down after a year of investigations by Dallas PD and Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot.
DALLAS — Dallas police arrested a suspect connected to the overnight shooting that injured three people, police say. The suspect was arrested and jailed for three counts of aggravated assault, police say, with her bond to be issued by a magistrate. The shooting happened at around 12:20 a.m. Saturday...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department has released more information about an officer involved shooting at a 7-Eleven on May 4.It happened at the convenience store in the 3600 block of 14th Street. Police said and an off-duty officer, following an annual training class, stopped at the store where he had a verbal altercation with a man inside, later identified as Steven Ray Jordan, 33. Jordan then exited store, went to his car and allegedly retrieved a handgun. The officer, upon exiting the store, saw that Jordan had a gun. Police said both men then exchanged gunfire.Arriving officers recognized the off-duty officer, who then secured his gun. They arrested Jordan.Another man was detained as a person of interest during the initial investigation. But he was later released and continues to be a witness to this incident.The off-duty officer was placed on administrative leave per policy. There are no indications that the off-duty officer and the man who was arrested have had any previous interactions, police said. Police said Jordan was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.He's currently being held in the Collin County Detention Center in McKinney.
Authorities in Texas have identified human remains as belonging to missing 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. “The Institute of Forensic Science determined the remains to be that of Taylor Pomaski,” Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland told Law&Crime in an email. “The investigation is still open and active and homicide investigators are diligent on bringing this case to a close.”
David Boone of Cleburne is being sought by multiple agencies, including the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for parole violations, and allegedly assaulting a family member.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department Auto Theft Task Force shut down a fake paper license plates tag mill and arrested Wayland Wayne Wright, 43, in connection to it. Wright now faces a charge of tampering with a governmental record with intent to defraud, which is a state jail felony.Detectives said a tip provided by a citizen led them to the location in the the 3600 block of Sunnyvale Street where they made an undercover buy.On April 20, they executed a search warrant where additional fake paper tags were recovered as well as $3,000 in cash. Police said Wright later admitted...
The hunt is on for a man Dallas police say brutally beat someone with a gun, then shot him and left him for dead. This happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday outside a convenience store in the 7000 block of S. Great Trinity Forest Way.
News reporters will tell you there are stories that stick with them, that they'll never shake from their memories. Kelly Ogle was a radio reporter on a Frigid night in December of 1985, using a two-way radio to broadcast live reports. Officers on patrol had discovered a murder victim wedged between the center console and back seat of an SUV that had been abandoned. It would be a couple of days before he learned he actually knew they victim and this death would be linked to an infamous socialite in Texas.
Authorities have arrested a Texas woman for the murder of Christopher Hervey, who was killed in Santa Ana, California, in 1996 after an anonymous letter implicated the victim’s former roommate in the slaying. KNBC’s Vikki Vargas reports.May 5, 2022.
DALLAS — Detectives are investigating a shooting that sent a man to a hospital and flooded some apartments in Dallas' Design District on Wednesday night, police said. Officials told WFAA that it happened on the fourth floor of an apartment building in the 100 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
