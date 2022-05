Controversial former mayor Lutfur Rahman has come out on top in the London borough of Tower Hamlets.Mr Rahman was previously forced to step down after an election court found him guilty of corrupt and illegal practices, and he was banned from running for office for five years.But he faced no criminal prosecution.On Friday, after being elected mayor of Tower Hamlets on the second round, defeating incumbent John Biggs of Labour, Mr Rahman urged people to “judge me on what we will do for you”.Mr Rahman, of the Aspire party, won 40,804 votes, with Mr Biggs on 33,487.Election commissioner Richard Mawrey...

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO