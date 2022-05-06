ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Beach Hazards Statement issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 13:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Delaware Beaches WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM EDT Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 04:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR WESTERN CONNECTICUT AND WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS A very dry airmass combined with gusty winds will result in elevated fire weather concerns today. Northeast winds will gust to 20 to 25 mph. Minimum relative humidities will drop to between 15 and 25 percent in western Massachusetts and western Connecticut this afternoon.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Calhoun Islands, Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island Counties. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 05:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Virginia Beach COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, around two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be around 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking waves will result in beach erosion and damage to dune structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 AM 5.5 2.6 3.1 6 MODERATE 10/04 PM 5.2 2.3 2.8 6 MINOR 11/04 AM 5.0 2.1 2.6 6 MINOR 11/05 PM 4.8 1.9 2.1 5 NONE 12/06 AM 4.0 1.1 1.5 4-5 NONE 12/06 PM 4.3 1.4 1.4 3-4 NONE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 AM 5.5 2.8 3.4 6 MAJOR 10/05 PM 5.4 2.7 3.3 6 MODERATE 11/05 AM 5.1 2.4 3.0 6-7 MODERATE 11/06 PM 4.8 2.1 2.6 6 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.1 1.4 2.0 5 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.6 1.8 4 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 AM 5.6 2.8 3.3 4 MODERATE 10/05 PM 5.3 2.5 3.0 3-4 MINOR 11/06 AM 5.2 2.4 2.9 4 MINOR 11/06 PM 5.1 2.3 2.6 4 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.4 1.6 2.0 3-4 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.5 1.6 3 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 AM 5.7 2.0 2.9 10 MINOR 10/04 PM 5.7 2.0 2.8 10-11 MINOR 11/04 AM 5.4 1.7 2.4 1 NONE 11/05 PM 5.2 1.5 2.0 1 NONE 12/05 AM 4.3 0.6 1.3 1 NONE 12/05 PM 4.7 1.0 1.1 1 NONE
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island, and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Central Douglas County, Curry County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Curry County Coast FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT TUESDAY FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minimum temperatures of 32 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Some areas inland from the coast in Curry and Douglas counties including Camas Valley, Glendale, Drain, Curtain, and Yoncalla. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PDT Tuesday. For the second Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Partial clearing is expected across this area the next two mornings, resulting in some areas of frost. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 23:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT TUESDAY FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...The Freeze Warnings include much of western Siskiyou County, including the Scott and middle to lower Klamath River valleys including th towns of Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Somes Bar in California. In Oregon, the Freeze Warnings are primarily for the southern portions of the Illinois and Applegate Valleys, including Cave Junction, Obrien, and Applegate. Prospect is also in the warning. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PDT Tuesday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calumet, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 01:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calumet; Kewaunee; Manitowoc Thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Kewaunee, southeastern Calumet and Manitowoc Counties through 230 AM CDT At 146 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kewaunee to Valders to near Fond Du Lac. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Kewaunee, Valders and St. Nazianz around 150 AM CDT. Two Creeks around 155 AM CDT. Manitowoc and Cleveland around 205 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 253 AND 254 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Winds...For today, northeast becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph on Wednesday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent for today. As low as 12 percent for Wednesday. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 04:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR NORTHERN CONNECTICUT, RHODE ISLAND AND MUCH OF MASSACHUSETTS AWAY FROM THE COAST A very dry airmass combined with gusty winds will result in elevated fire weather concerns today. Northeast winds will gust to 20 to 30 mph. Minimum relative humidities will drop to around 15 percent in northern CT and interior MA, and 20 to 30 percent in Rhode Island and eastern MA away from the immediate coast.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf and rip currents. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH 10 PM THURSDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH 10 PM THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves expected in the surf zone through late week, peaking at 7 to 9 feet Wednesday into Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, numerous strong, life-threatening rip currents through late week. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through 10 PM Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Hart, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Hart; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST GEORGIA Relative humidity values will drop below 25 percent this afternoon across Stephens, Franklin, Hart, and Elbert Counties. Winds will become northeast at 5 to 10 mph with occasional gusts as high as 20 mph. This combined with dry fuels will lead to increased fire danger across this area during the afternoon to early evening. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bent County Including Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM Tuesday through 9 PM Tuesday evening for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220 through 230...233 and 237, which includes all of the Continental Divide, the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, Teller, Fremont, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca Counties A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 AM Tuesday through 9 PM Tuesday evening for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 231...234...235 and 236, which includes Crowley, Otero, Bent, Prowers, and Kiowa Counties A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 221 through 233 and 235, which includes all of the Continental Divide, San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountain Ranges, the Wet Mountain Valley, Fremont, Teller, El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley, Otero and Bent Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232 AND 235 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232 AND 235 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 231...232 and 235. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northampton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 05:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Accomack COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 11 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Maryland, Ocean City. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect one to two feet of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Large breaking waves will result in beach erosion and damage to dune structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 AM 4.1 1.6 2.0 11 MINOR 10/04 PM 3.9 1.4 2.0 11 NONE 11/05 AM 4.0 1.5 1.8 9-10 MINOR 11/05 PM 3.7 1.2 1.6 8-9 NONE 12/05 AM 3.2 0.7 1.0 6-7 NONE 12/06 PM 2.9 0.4 0.6 5-6 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/06 AM 3.8 1.8 2.2 5 MODERATE 10/06 PM 3.7 1.7 2.2 4 MODERATE 11/06 AM 3.8 1.8 2.3 4 MODERATE 11/07 PM 3.6 1.6 2.0 3-4 MODERATE 12/07 AM 3.3 1.3 1.8 3 MINOR 12/08 PM 3.3 1.3 1.5 3 MINOR CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 AM 4.3 1.5 1.9 7 NONE 10/04 PM 4.3 1.5 2.1 6-7 NONE 11/05 AM 4.4 1.6 1.9 1 NONE 11/05 PM 4.1 1.3 1.7 1 NONE 12/05 AM 4.1 1.3 1.6 1 NONE 12/06 PM 3.8 1.0 1.1 1 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/08 AM 4.0 1.5 1.9 3 NONE 10/08 PM 4.0 1.5 1.9 3 NONE 11/08 AM 4.0 1.5 1.9 2 NONE 11/09 PM 4.3 1.8 2.0 2 NONE 12/10 AM 3.8 1.3 1.6 3 NONE 12/10 PM 3.9 1.4 1.4 2 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 AM 6.8 2.3 3.0 1 MINOR 10/05 PM 6.7 2.2 3.0 1 MINOR 11/05 AM 6.7 2.2 2.9 1 MINOR 11/06 PM 6.5 2.0 2.5 1 MINOR 12/06 AM 5.7 1.2 1.8 1 NONE 12/07 PM 6.0 1.5 1.6 1 NONE
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport, Northwest Providence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Washington; Western Kent ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR NORTHERN CONNECTICUT, RHODE ISLAND AND MUCH OF MASSACHUSETTS AWAY FROM THE COAST A very dry airmass combined with gusty winds will result in elevated fire weather concerns today. Northeast winds will gust to 20 to 30 mph. Minimum relative humidities will drop to around 15 percent in northern CT and interior MA, and 20 to 30 percent in Rhode Island and eastern MA away from the immediate coast.
BRISTOL COUNTY, RI

