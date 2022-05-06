ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York hits 10,000+ COVID cases for first time since January

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
According to the latest COVID-19 numbers, New York saw over 10,000 cases for the first time since Jan. 28 when the daily case number was over 12,000.

The Food and Drug Administration announced it is limiting the emergency use authorization of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to adults who can't take other vaccines and to adults who wouldn't otherwise get vaccinated.

The move is due to the risk of an extremely rare but dangerous blood clotting condition associated with the J&J vaccine called TTS, according to the FDA.

Th FDA says 15% of TTS cases have been fatal.

