ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanport, NJ

Monmouth Park opens for the season Saturday on the same day as the Kentucky Derby

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eGJQG_0fUrd3jE00

The Kentucky Derby may take place a long way from the Jersey Shore, but there will be plenty of action Saturday at Monmouth Park in Oceanport.

Here is a look at the favorites:

Zandon: 3-1

Epicenter: 7-2

Messier: 8-1

There are 20 horses in the race. Eight horses are 30-1.

Nick Cioffi, of Oradell, says he’s going with Messier to win because he loves hockey.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t know it until about 10 minutes ago,” says Cioffi. “I was listening to a radio station sports talk, and it said the horse was named after the hockey player.”

Some pick their horse by playing their numbers, while others prefer the local angle.

The horse Cyberknife is owned by someone who spent a lot of time at Monmouth Park over the years.

“From Ocean Township, he’s owned horses his whole life and he’s finally got a horse in the derby so I’m excited,” says Bobby Fox, of Ocean Township.

Monmouth Park live racing begins Saturday at 2 p.m. All the derby festivities include a best hat and best dressed couple contest, family fun day events from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the picnic area, mint juleps and live music.

New Jersey Transit customers can take North Jersey Coast Line trains to Monmouth Park Station when the track is open for live racing.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

‘It’s heartbreaking.’ Single mom dies after fall from Stamford train platform; fundraiser started for kids

Jaxson is 10 months old and will never know his mother. He's too young to remember the fall that took her life. Jessica Perez, 34, of Stamford, was at the city train station with Jaxson in his stroller last Tuesday afternoon when they fell from the platform onto the tracks. The single mom was rushed to Stamford Hospital with serious injuries and died a few days later.
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

6-year-old burn victim from Bridgeport leaves hospital

A 6-year-old boy badly burned last week in his backyard left Bridgeport Hospital on Monday. Dominick Krankall’s story quickly captured national attention last week. Police say he suffered burns to his face and leg when he came in contact with a ball doused with gasoline and set on fire in his backyard on April 24.
BRIDGEPORT, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Epicenter trainer throws shade at Rich Strike after Kentucky Derby

No horse was more stunned by Rich Strike’s win at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday than Epicenter. Epicenter was the favorite to win the race and seemed to have it locked down as the horses headed down the stretch at Churchill Downs. But Rich Strike came out of nowhere to pass Epicenter and Zandon to claim the win.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oradell, NJ
Oceanport, NJ
Sports
City
Ocean Township, NJ
Oceanport, NJ
Government
City
Oceanport, NJ
News 12

Bronx woman beaten and slashed in apartment building

A Bronx woman says she was beaten and slashed inside her apartment building earlier this week. Janay Frazier says she got into a verbal argument with her neighbor whose boyfriend got involved. Fraizer says her neighbor’s boyfriend took out a weapon and started slashing her. "He turned, turned again,...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kentucky Derby
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Plane's wing breaks off during extreme turbulence

Travelers lived some scary moments after part of a plane's wing broke off during extreme turbulence. The Federal Aviation Administration says it happened Thursday on an American Airlines jet headed from Charleston to Dallas-Fort Worth. Crew members noticed after diverting and safely landing in Birmingham. A passenger says most of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
News 12

Police: Woman charged with DWI in fatal Baldwin crash

Police say a Baldwin woman has been arrested and charged with DWI and vehicular manslaughter in a fatal crash. According to police, Jinaraya Khan, 31, was driving drunk Tuesday morning around 5:30 a.m. when she collided with another car at the intersection of Grand Avenue and East Carl Avenue. The...
BALDWIN, NY
News 12

News 12

73K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy