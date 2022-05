The most-heavily-bet Kentucky Derby ever was won by the biggest long shot in the field. A record $179.0 million was bet in the pari-mutuel pool on Saturday's Kentucky Derby, a 17% increase over last year and 8% greater than the previous record set in 2019, according to the Churchill Downs. Only $501,135 of the total amount wagered on the win pool was on Rich Strike, the lowest of any horse in the field, according to figures released by the track.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO