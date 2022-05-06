Texas Voting On 2 Constitutional Amendments This Weekend – What’s At Stake?

With all of the bad economic news, like the record high Biden-flation, sky high gas prices, and a looming recession, Texas voters have a chance this weekend for some property tax relief.

Thanks to Governor Greg Abbott, there is going to be a special election on Saturday for two constitutional amendments. Early voting has already taken place.

"There's two great propositions for homeowners to consider, Propositions 1 and 2, which will lower property taxes really for as long as you own your home" said Texas state senator Paul Bettencourt, who wrote the propositions, "So I strongly recommend coming out and voting for both Propositions 1 and 2."

Prop 1 is for over 65, and disabled home owners, and it would start in 2023. It would actually cut their property taxes, bringing them down over time.

Prop 2 is for millions of other home owners. It would raise the Homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000, and it will save the average homeowner around $175 per year to start.

Both are expected to pass.

"I'm very optimistic for both" senator Bettencourt told KTRH, "It's important that people's voices be heard, which has really been at the cornerstone of every bill that I've passed, letting people vote on their property tax. Importantly, this is a chance to vote to lower their property taxes."