'The Sixth Borough:' Vanilla Ice reflects on Florida's growing population of New Yorkers

COVID-19 infections in Florida are still climbing. Average daily cases have reached 4,711 for the most recent seven-day period from April 30 to Friday. That’s a 24 percent increase from last week and the highest point since Feb. 21. It’s the seventh straight week that cases have gone up, but the growth rate is starting to slow. Hospitalizations are climbing, but also at a slower pace than previous weeks. Florida hospitals had about 1,000 COVID-19 confirmed patients this week, just 12 percent higher than the week before.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO