'The Sixth Borough:' Vanilla Ice reflects on Florida's growing population of New Yorkers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the fate of Roe v. Wade hanging in the balance -- News4Jax is getting a look at how many abortions are performed in Florida each year, including in Duval County. In the first three months of 2022, nearly 1,000 Duval County residents had an abortion...
COVID-19 infections in Florida are still climbing. Average daily cases have reached 4,711 for the most recent seven-day period from April 30 to Friday. That’s a 24 percent increase from last week and the highest point since Feb. 21. It’s the seventh straight week that cases have gone up, but the growth rate is starting to slow. Hospitalizations are climbing, but also at a slower pace than previous weeks. Florida hospitals had about 1,000 COVID-19 confirmed patients this week, just 12 percent higher than the week before.
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ veto was needed to kill HB 741, a massive assault on individual liberty and the free market that sailed through the Florida legislature at the behest of the state’s largest monopoly utility, Florida Power & Light. The bill, actually in early draft written by an...
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
SARASOTA, Fla. – Two people from Sarasota both won $1 million playing the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Publix, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday. According to the Florida Lottery, Evan Fried, 42, purchased his winning ticket at the Publix at 8300 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota, and Sandra Rmus, 54, purchased her winning ticket at the Publix at 5100 Clark Road in Sarasota.
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Florida man was killed Thursday night after he struck an armadillo and lost control of his motorcycle, authorities said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old man from Zephyrhills, whose name has not been released, hit the animal at about 10:20 p.m. EDT in Pasco County, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
LEESBURG, Fla. — Channel 9 is learning more about an alleged “cult-like” secret society operating within Leesburg High School involving both faculty and students. Records show it was started as some kind of religious group by two school employees and a few former students. Gabriel Fielder has...
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Florida Man Arrested in Connection with Two ShootingsScreenshot. A man in Florida has been arrested after two shootings occurred that may or may not be related to each other. According to witnesses, the first shooting involved an 18-year-old male victim in Sarasota who got into an argument with two people in another car.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The owner of a popular floating restaurant in South Florida had that sinking feeling on Mother’s Day. And no, it had nothing to do with a lack of customers. He had plenty. Jay’s Sand Bar Food Boat, which cruises the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort...
Florida’s springs are home to alligators, but it’s not really what you want to see when you’re swimming. A baby alligator was spotted in a popular area for swimmers at Wekiva Springs State Park and one parkgoer was there to save the day. [TRENDING: Rollins College valedictorian...
Orlando is the theme park capital of the world. It’s a hot tourist destination that sees countless people coming to visit its manmade and natural attractions every year. However, it’s in Florida, the most hurricane-prone state in the union. Furthermore, Orlando borders the most hurricane-prone part of the state. So even without sea-level rise, Orlando is no stranger to getting waterlogged.
When Buffalo Bills wide receiver and budding barbecue mogul Isaiah McKenzie was a kid growing up in Miami, barbecue didn’t mean much more than a catchy jingle for a chain restaurant. “What we had for barbecue, was like Chili’s Baby Back Ribs,” he says, proudly gazing over a plate...
The United States is considered a young country in comparison to older countries like China and Japan. But that doesn't mean that there aren't very old buildings within the United States. The website the Discoverer recently released a list of the oldest buildings in each of the fifty states. The task wasn't straightforward because the site had to carefully consider what constitutes an actual building structure and whether a newer structure added to a ruin or an old foundation would count as a building.
On a good day at the three Broward County regional communication centers, dozens of seats would be filled with 911 call-takers — the first of the first responders. But good days are fleeting. Instead there’s vast emptiness with many uncluttered and unused desks. Broward County’s 911 system is in crisis. It’s struggling under the weight of an extraordinary volume of calls, more than 2.2 million ...
