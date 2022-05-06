ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimauma, FL

Hidden gem at RCMA Wimauma Community Academy

By Jillian Ramos
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AkW2E_0fUrWVmw00

Students at RCMA Wimauma Community Academy who call themselves The Chicken Tenders love taking care of the chickens on the school's K-8 campus.

"We take care of them. We bathed them."

The coop sits next to a garden and hydroponics, all of which teach the students' life skills and even math.

"This is just an amazing place to work, an amazing school. I think we're a diamond in the rough and kind of a hidden gem in Wimauma," Mark Haggett, Principal at RCMA Wimauma Community Academy said. "I kind of liked that. But a fantastic program of fantastic staff, families, the family engagement is so high here and they're so involved. They want what's best, just like any other parent wants for their kiddos."

The school is dual language and caters to migrant families in Wimauma and surrounding communities.

Haggett just celebrated 20 years at the campus.

"I celebrated my 20th year in July, and I come from a farm working family myself from Northern New York state. So can kind of relate to the amount of work and the effort that parents provide so that their kids can have a better education," Haggett said. "Our kids are some of the most resilient kids I've ever seen. They're very hardworking. They always try their best. And they know that many of them will be the first to graduate high school and go on to college. So a pretty impressive group of kids to work with it. It's a very rewarding experience to work here."

Haggett also surrounds himself with a team of teachers and educators that are making a difference. The Tampa Bay Lightning even took notice. Joe Puente was named a Lightning Community Hero and granted a $50,000 grant for RCMA.

"So we're a nonprofit organization. So we got to do a lot of funding for any projects we may have. And one of our big projects is getting a roof over our sports court," explained Puente. " And we got the $50,000 for the court. So that's going to contribute to that."

Puente is the Sports Director at the school. Many kids here play soccer so being introduced to hockey was new for many of them.

"Learn different ways to control the ball, especially with your hand, because you're gonna have a stick. But it was a sport worth learning."

But for Puente, this was important.

"So I was raised within the community. And I know the life that a lot of our students live because I come from the same life. And I want to basically kind of show them that, if they really try, especially with sports, they can make it and it just shows it shows you to live a better way of life," said Puente.

In turn, Puente has helped their ball hockey team win tournaments.

"The main part is like the kids getting the exposure because hockey is so new to our community. So showing them that we actually have a previous student who's transitioned to ice hockey from learning ball hockey, and he's hopefully you know, going to play I hope he plays for the league one day. And I know he dreams big dreams," Puente said.

In turn, RCMA is growing across the state. Right now, they're getting ready to expand with a school in Mulberry.

"I think it's a safe place where students feel comfortable, and they can access opportunities," Linda Miles Adams, RCMA Board Director said. "Part of our mission is to open doors to opportunities. So we have lots of great partnerships around Tampa, from this school that helped the children see, see their dreams and see what they can become."

You can read more about their mission by clicking here.

Comments / 0

Related
Evie M.

The University of Florida is one of the "Most Haunted Campuses in the Country"

the auditorium at University of Florida in Gainesville, FLUfgatorman at English Wikipedia Public domain. When a teen or adult who wants to go back to school is looking for a college to go to, I wonder if they ever considered the school's haunted status as a qualifier on whether to apply or not? If I had known about the University of Florida earning a spot on the "50 Most Haunted Colleges in the Country" list, I might have paid attention a lot more.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wimauma, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
Mulberry, FL
Tampa, FL
Education
City
Tampa, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

The Skyway Bridge tragedy: The survivor

Today, May 9, is the 42nd anniversary of the day the Sunshine Skyway Bridge fell. At 7:34 a.m. Friday, May 9, 1980, Wesley MacIntire was driving his Ford Courier pickup over the southbound span of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, headed for his job at a meat-delivery business. Just after he threw his two quarters into the tollbooth basket, he would later testify, the steady rain turned cyclonic.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College
Evie M.

Tampa's Cuban Club is "One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country". Would you go?

The Cuban Club in Tampa, FloridaZeng8r (talk) This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 License. I don't know about you, but I am one of those ghost fans that is both skeptical and also dying for something paranormal to happen. After one harrowing experience at my home on the Minot Air Force Base, I am 100% a believer, but even believers will go through every rational explanation until there is none. My mission since I moved to Florida has been to discover a place where I can without a doubt say: "Oh my goodness, that was a freaking ghost."
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Education
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy