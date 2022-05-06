ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimauma, FL

Red Hawk Ranch thrives in Wimauma

By Jillian Ramos
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
There's a very peaceful place in Wimauma that pays homage to the areas and owners' Native American History.

It's called Red Hawk Ranch and on Saturdays, you can visit the Native Shop.

Plus, the Spirit Lodge is full of activities for families.

"It's all about respect, decency, do something for the people," Bud Hoshaw, Red Hawk Ranch said. "You're not supposed to have land, lock it up and hoard it. You're not supposed to do that. It's supposed to let people enjoy it. So a lot of people come just come and walk their dog and walk around whatever they want to do."

Red Hawk Ranch is sprawled out over 18 acres and is shared with those in the community.

You can read more about their efforts and how to take part by clicking here.

