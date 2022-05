For as much as everyone seems to love Samsung phones, as well as the company's wearables, that enthusiasm doesn't quite extend to its voice assistant. While Google Assistant has plenty of Android fans, just as Siri does for Apple, Samsung's really been struggling to get people interested in Bixby, with many users looking to disable it on their phones in favor of Assistant. Maybe that's motivating the company to improve things, and now it's introducing an update that allows you to accept calls with one less command.

