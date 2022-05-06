ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

FDA limiting the use of the J&J vaccine, investigates reports of blood clots

By Jenn Schanz
 4 days ago
Federal health leaders are urging Americans to avoid theJ&J vaccine if there are Pfizer or Moderna shots available.

This comes as the FDA starts a new investigation into the reports of blood clots associated with the J&J shot.

On Thursday the FDA said it is limiting the emergency use authorization of the J&J shot to those 18 and older who cannot access other COVID vaccines.

The administration points to a real, but rare, risk of blood clots as the reason why.

Those who already took the J&J vaccine should be fine.

Federal health officials say those rare blood clots were generally seen in the days or weeks after the shot.

Plus, officials have already been pushing Pfizer and Moderna above the J&J vaccine. Now, we are just seeing those formal limits put in place to see that happen.

Around the globe, COVID cases and deaths are lower than they’ve been in more than 2 years.

But in southeast Michigan, community transmission risks are going up.

All of southeast Michigan is now under a medium risk for community transmission according to the CDC.

Last week, it was just Oakland and Washtenaw counties.

Michigan is now averaging 2,706 new cases per day, up from 2,069 last week.

Doctors are urging those who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID to take precautions like masking up.

