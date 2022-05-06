ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mixtape memories: digging through my musical archive

By Micah Wilson
Cover picture for the articleMost of my memories are musical. When I reflect on stories from childhood, vivid images are punctuated by songs. My parents’ black-and-white tiled kitchen (before they renovated) is filled with the sounds of Delta blues, a favorite of my dad’s since back when he hosted his own college radio show. After...

American Songwriter

Norah Jones Returns to Original Recordings from ‘Come Away With Me’ 20 Years Later

When Norah Jones submitted her debut Come Away With Me to her record label it was rejected. Initially recording the album at Allaire Studios in Woodstock, New York with a dream collective of musicians—Rob Burger on accordion and organ, guitarists Bill Frisell and Kevin Breit, bassist Lee Alexander, and drummers Brian Blade and Kenny Wollesen on drums—Come Away With Me was later rerecorded and remixed before its release in 2002. Still, those early sessions and even earlier demos marked a moment in time for the then 21-year-old artist making her first album.
The Guardian

Arcade Fire: We review – goodbye cod reggae, hello stadium singalongs

On their 2005 Vertigo tour, U2 came on stage to the strains of Arcade Fire’s Wake Up. It felt like an act of benediction on the part of stadium rock’s undisputed kings, a public equivalent of the fabled “Bono talk” in which U2’s frontman is reputed to approach young bands and offer congratulations and advice in a welcome-to-the-board-of-directors style. Here was a band made of similar stuff to early 80s U2 – born out of alternative rock, but with ambitions far beyond it; socially conscious; apparently powered by religious or quasi-religious fervour – and capable of doing what U2 did commercially by the end of the 80s.
Pete Seeger
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
American Songwriter

Watch Norah Jones’ Soulful Performance of “Don’t Know Why” on ‘The Tonight Show’

Norah Jones just revisited her bluesy classic “Don’t Know Why” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and it’s just as good as it was in 2002. The New York songstress appeared on the talk show to promote the 20th-Anniversary reissuing of her debut album, Come Away With Me. The 44-track collection includes 22 previously unreleased tracks that detail the making of the album for the first time. The full collection is out everywhere now.
loudersound.com

The return of the unstoppable Def Leppard: only in the new issue of Classic Rock

Also in this issue: Taylor Hawkins, Halestorm, Aerosmith, Pink Floyd, Hellacopters, Bill Ward, John Coghlan, Alex Lifeson, Thunder, Shinedown, Monster Magnet and more. In the 301st edition of Classic Rock we’re delighted to welcome the return of Def Leppard. And even more delighted to report that they’re back with a bang. As you’ll read in our exclusive feature, we sat down with the quintet to discover how they got the bit back between their teeth and why they are hungrier than ever. Welcome back, fellas.
loudersound.com

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimée releases new single, discusses father's "unbelievable" dedication to music

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimée, who goes by the alias ARO, has released her first new music in two years. Her new single, Against Mine, is a darkly euphoric electro pop song that, as she explains to Rolling Stone, was written to try and "capture the element of frustration that comes with not feeling like you can actually express how you really feel about someone."
Loudwire

Gene Simmons Still Spewing Outdated Theories on Why Rock Is Dead

Here we go... again! KISS' Gene Simmons has dug his 7-inch platform heels into the dirt some more and reiterated to Metal Hammer in a new interview that rock is dead because the fans killed it. It's been almost a decade of slagging off rock's success, mistaking it for dead, and enough is enough — let's debunk Simmons' ridiculous and outdated theories.
American Songwriter

10 Drummers You Didn’t Know Were Also Lead Singers

For most drummers, life behind the kit means a musical life behind the rest of the band. Drummers are usually positioned at the back of the stage behind their scaffolding of cymbals, kick drums, floor toms, and other rhythmic accoutrements. However, for the rare few, to be a drummer means...
The Guardian

Let’s Do It by Bob Stanley review – a voyage through pop’s origins

Bob Stanley’s first book, 2013’s Yeah Yeah Yeah, looked like a completely insane undertaking: the entire history of pop music – from the first British chart in 1952 to the rise of Beyoncé’s Crazy in Love – in one book. Astonishingly, it worked. It was wide-ranging and learned, opinionated and funny, and justly critically acclaimed. Clearly that success emboldened its author: the prequel, Let’s Do It: The Birth of Pop, feels even more ambitious. It attempts to tell the story of pop from the turn of the 20th century, when the term was first used – a 1901 advert in the Stage for a sheet music lending library promised “all the latest Pop. Music” – to the rise of rock’n’roll. It feels vastly broader in scope, by necessity encompassing everything from music hall to Muddy Waters. Because Stanley continues the stories of pre-rock’n’roll stars long after the rise of rock’n’roll – one later chapter is titled Adventures in Beatleland – a book that begins in Victorian London ends, more or less, in the present day: a huge timespan to cover, even in 600 pages.
NPR

Ron Carter at 85: tracks and stories from the life of a record-setting bassist

Walk into any record store, head to the jazz section and pull out an album at random (or tune into your favorite jazz public radio station) — there is a very good chance that NEA Jazz Master Ron Carter appears on whicever recording you end up listening to. Carter is the most-recorded jazz bassist, as officially certified by Guinness, and over the course of 2,200 albums and counting — from his tracks with Miles Davis in the 1960s to his album with Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba, which won a Grammy in 2022 — Carter's discography reads like a definitive history of jazz. His chameleonic command of musical situations paired with his technical chops have made him a first-call bassist since he first landed on the scene, as well as outside of it. Records with the likes of Aretha Franklin, Paul Simon and A Tribe Called Quest further illustrate Carter's reach.
Paso Robles Daily News

Los Lobos to headline Live Oak Music Festival

More than 30 other musical acts performing over the weekend. – Live Oak Music Festival announced this week that Los Lobos, the Grammy Award-winning band from Los Angeles, will headline the festival on opening night, Friday, June 17, performing along with more than 30 other musical acts over the weekend.
NPR

Legendary jazz bassist Ron Carter

In a career that spans over five decades, Ron Carter has played jazz, classical, soul and hip-hop. He's won three Grammys. Ron's worked with folks like Miles Davis, Alice Coltrane, Aretha Franklin, Herbie Hancock, Billy Joel and A Tribe Called Quest. Take his contributions on It's Compared to What by...
