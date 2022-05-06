WOODLANDS WEEKEND WEATHER – Riding the storm out

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A tornado watch remains in effect for parts of Central Texas until 6 PM. While the main concern with today’s storms will be strong wind gusts, potentially over 70 MPH, there’s a concern for hail and also a few tornadoes too. TIMING. The storms...
WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A viewer in the path of Wednesday’s tornado warned storms in Texoma captured a moment you’ve got to see. While seeking refuge from the confirmed tornado that was on the ground in Wilbarger County near Lockett, the doors of the cellar were ripped from their hinges. Thankfully, no one was injured. […]
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County remains under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2 a.m. as pop-up showers and lightning storms continue to move through the region. Parts of Atascoda, Bandera, Medina, Kendall and Comal counties are also included in the NWS alert. Meanwhile, San Antonio is under a Flood...
The Lone Star state has tons of amazing historical things left to visit, and this Texas bridge is one of them. Built in 1939, the Regency Suspension Bridge is the longest one of its kind in the state able to hold cars. It offers a wonderful view of the Colorado river you literally can't get anywhere else.
TYLER, Texas — The first severe weather setup for the month of May is on schedule for Thursday, May 5, as a strong, upper-level system sinks into the region. An area of low pressure will drag a springtime cool front into East Texas. With most severe weather setups, the dueling warm and cool air masses will allow for an explosive environment perfect for storm development.
AUSTIN, Texas — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Bastrop, Blanco, Burnett, Gillespie, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, Travis, and Williamson counties until 6 p.m. Thursday while severe storms are rolling into Central Texas. According to our CBS Austin meteorologists, damaging winds will be the primary...
WACO, Texas — A Waco home was struck by lightning this morning, causing it to catch fire with the family pets still trapped inside. Thankfully, no injuries were reported - pets included. 25 News exclusive video shows smoke billowing out of the home on Micah Lane in Waco -...
