WOODLANDS WEEKEND WEATHER – Riding the storm out

By MiCo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX – We managed to survive last evening’s raging storms...

KWTX

Tornado watch issued for most of Central Texas through 6 pm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A tornado watch remains in effect for parts of Central Texas until 6 PM. While the main concern with today’s storms will be strong wind gusts, potentially over 70 MPH, there’s a concern for hail and also a few tornadoes too. TIMING. The storms...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

WATCH: Storm cellar door ripped off during North Texas tornado

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A viewer in the path of Wednesday’s tornado warned storms in Texoma captured a moment you’ve got to see. While seeking refuge from the confirmed tornado that was on the ground in Wilbarger County near Lockett, the doors of the cellar were ripped from their hinges. Thankfully, no one was injured. […]
WILBARGER COUNTY, TX
#Woodlands
CBS19

Storm weather predicted for Thursday afternoon, evening

TYLER, Texas — The first severe weather setup for the month of May is on schedule for Thursday, May 5, as a strong, upper-level system sinks into the region. An area of low pressure will drag a springtime cool front into East Texas. With most severe weather setups, the dueling warm and cool air masses will allow for an explosive environment perfect for storm development.
TYLER, TX
CBS Austin

Central Texas city facilities closing early due to severe weather Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Bastrop, Blanco, Burnett, Gillespie, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, Travis, and Williamson counties until 6 p.m. Thursday while severe storms are rolling into Central Texas. According to our CBS Austin meteorologists, damaging winds will be the primary...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Channel 25

Lightning strikes Waco home, trapped family pets rescued

WACO, Texas — A Waco home was struck by lightning this morning, causing it to catch fire with the family pets still trapped inside. Thankfully, no injuries were reported - pets included. 25 News exclusive video shows smoke billowing out of the home on Micah Lane in Waco -...
WACO, TX

