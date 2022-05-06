ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Rights groups say Iran will seek to manipulate UN visit

By Yuri CORTEZ
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46L1fA_0fUrRbF300
UN special rapporteur Alena Douhan speaks during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela on February 12, 2021 /AFP/File

Human rights groups on Friday warned Tehran will try to use an upcoming visit to Iran by a UN expert in order to avoid accountability.

Alena Douhan, the special rapporteur focused on the impact of unilateral sanctions, is due to begin a visit to Iran from Saturday, the United Nations has said.

The mission from May 7 to 18 will be the first to the Islamic republic by a special rapporteur since 2005.

In a statement Thursday, Douhan said she hoped to "gather first-hand information on the impact of unilateral coercive measures on the full realisation of all human rights" in Iran.

"My visit will aim at covering all walks of life and sectors affected by such measures," said Douhan, whose official title is "special rapporteur on the negative impact of the unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights."

Her mission comes during a stalemate in talks between Iran and world powers to revive a 2015 agreement which gave Iran sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear programme. In 2018 then-US president Donald Trump withdrew from the deal and imposed crippling sanctions on Iran, which then began rolling back its own commitments.

Douhan works under a mandate from the United Nations Human Rights Council.

But a group of 11 human rights groups warned in a statement Friday that Iran's government will try to "instrumentalise" the visit "in a cynical attempt to deflect attention from its well-documented record of human rights violations".

The visit "comes after 17 years of denial of access to any of the 14 UN human rights monitors that have requested to visit the country," said the statement.

"By inviting the only expert whose mandate is to look at external actors' liability for rights violations in the country, Iranian authorities exploit this visit in an inconspicuous attempt to blunt scrutiny of its record of non-cooperation with the UN human rights system," said the statement signed by groups including United for Iran, Article 19 and Iran Human Rights Documentation Centre.

Douhan said she will "pay particular attention to the adverse effects on the most vulnerable segments of society, including in the current context of the Covid-19 pandemic".

The rights groups say Iran has a history of blatant rights violations, and "legitimate concern over the impact of sanctions cannot and must not overshadow the Iranian authorities' responsibility for failing to ensure -- and sometimes actively restricting -- access to health, work, education, internet and adequate living standards for all in Iran."

They added: "The international community must not be fooled, and Iran should not be rewarded for its attempt to avoid accountability."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin could be running out of missiles and is waging a 'logistics war' to keep his forces supplied - and his generals now blame one another for the 'disaster' invasion amid fears of being purged

Vladimir Putin could be running out of missiles and the equipment necessary to continue waging war in Ukraine - and his generals are now blaming each other amid fears of being 'purged' for the failed invasion. Britain's Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff, said in an interview...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Human Rights Violations#Un#Afp File Human#Islamic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Kim Jong Un BLOWS UP tourist golf resort intended to build ties with South Korea in latest sign the tyrant is heading for confrontation

North Korea has set off explosives to destroy a golfing resort for tourists that used to be a symbol for peace with neighbouring South Korea. Satellite photographs have shown that the floating Haegumgang Hotel, part of the $75million (£57.5million) tourist resort in the mountains of Mount Kumgang, was partially demolished over the weekend.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

61K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy