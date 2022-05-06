STORM WATCH: Heavy rain conditions expected Saturday across New Jersey

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says New Jersey residents should be prepared for wet weather for most of Saturday.

Curren says New Jersey will go from a deficit of rain to a surplus. He says east winds will push a lot of Ocean water toward the shore. There is a coastal flood watch in effect for Saturday, especially at night during a high tide cycle.

A wind advisory will also be in effect for Saturday as wind gusts could reach 25-30 mph and even up to 50 mph along the coastline.

Saturday will continue to see periods of rain throughout the day with temperatures in the low-50s. The rain is expected to stop by the evening hours, with cloudy skies remaining. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s.

Mother's Day Sunday will see cloudy to partly clear skies as temperatures reach into the low-60s.

Warmer temperatures are expected for the upcoming week with the potential to reach into the 80s by next weekend.