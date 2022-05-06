ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STORM WATCH: Heavy rain conditions expected Saturday across New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says New Jersey residents should be prepared for wet weather for most of Saturday.

Curren says New Jersey will go from a deficit of rain to a surplus. He says east winds will push a lot of Ocean water toward the shore. There is a coastal flood watch in effect for Saturday, especially at night during a high tide cycle.

A wind advisory will also be in effect for Saturday as wind gusts could reach 25-30 mph and even up to 50 mph along the coastline.

Saturday will continue to see periods of rain throughout the day with temperatures in the low-50s. The rain is expected to stop by the evening hours, with cloudy skies remaining. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s.

Mother's Day Sunday will see cloudy to partly clear skies as temperatures reach into the low-60s.

Warmer temperatures are expected for the upcoming week with the potential to reach into the 80s by next weekend.

