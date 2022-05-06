MARTA turnstile fight ends in murder
ATLANTA - A man is killed over a fight at a MARTA turnstile. Police say late Thursday night two people started brawling at...www.fox5atlanta.com
"It appears we can't disagree, without being violently disagreeable"...-----Martin Luther King jr
Plase no negative comments because he died for nothing people don't know how to fight with hands anymore they would rather do it with weapons I knew this man personally and he never bothered anyone unless they bothered him also he had a very special place in my heart because he was the love of my life now my son and I have to deal with death once again because of this
