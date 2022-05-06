ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MARTA turnstile fight ends in murder

By Marc Teichner
fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - A man is killed over a fight at a MARTA turnstile. Police say late Thursday night two people started brawling at...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 13

D best
2d ago

"It appears we can't disagree, without being violently disagreeable"...-----Martin Luther King jr

Reply
10
Misty Duncan
1d ago

Plase no negative comments because he died for nothing people don't know how to fight with hands anymore they would rather do it with weapons I knew this man personally and he never bothered anyone unless they bothered him also he had a very special place in my heart because he was the love of my life now my son and I have to deal with death once again because of this

Reply(2)
3
Public Safety
