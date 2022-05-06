ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

COVID-19: How Cases in the Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0fUrP1og00 The U.S. reported over 393,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 3, bringing the total count to more than 80.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 986,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 15.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.9 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 20.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH metro area consists of Jefferson County, Hancock County, and Brooke County. As of May 3, there were 22,460.3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Weirton residents, 10.0% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,960.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Weirton-Steubenville metro area, Hancock County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 3, there were 22,901.0 cases per 100,000 residents in Hancock County, the most of any county in Weirton-Steubenville, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Jefferson County, there were 22,264.2 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Weirton-Steubenville.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Weirton-Steubenville metro area, unemployment peaked at 18.9% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 per 100,000 residents
48260 Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH 118,213 26,551 22,460.3 565 478.0
34060 Morgantown, WV 139,157 34,113 24,514.0 332 238.6
48540 Wheeling, WV-OH 141,475 35,914 25,385.4 628 443.9
16620 Charleston, WV 264,113 68,713 26,016.5 1,049 397.2
37620 Parkersburg-Vienna, WV 90,758 23,686 26,098.0 368 405.5
26580 Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH 361,832 109,162 30,169.3 1,350 373.1
13220 Beckley, WV 118,828 35,937 30,242.9 547 460.3

