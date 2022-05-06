ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the Wausau-Weston, WI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0fUrP0vx00 The U.S. reported over 393,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 3, bringing the total count to more than 80.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 986,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 15.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.9 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 20.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Wausau-Weston, WI metro area consists of Marathon County and Lincoln County. As of May 3, there were 28,595.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Wausau residents, 14.6% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,960.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Wausau-Weston metro area, Marathon County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 3, there were 29,234.2 cases per 100,000 residents in Marathon County, the most of any county in Wausau-Weston, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Lincoln County, there were 25,479.4 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Wausau-Weston.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Wausau-Weston metro area, unemployment peaked at 11.9% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Wausau-Weston, WI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 per 100,000 residents
31540 Madison, WI 653,725 159,641 24,420.2 717 109.7
27500 Janesville-Beloit, WI 162,152 43,480 26,814.3 391 241.1
33340 Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 1,575,223 447,259 28,393.4 3,904 247.8
43100 Sheboygan, WI 115,178 32,747 28,431.6 317 275.2
48140 Wausau-Weston, WI 163,140 46,651 28,595.7 638 391.1
39540 Racine, WI 195,602 56,801 29,039.1 688 351.7
29100 La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN 136,542 39,883 29,209.3 200 146.5
11540 Appleton, WI 235,628 69,375 29,442.6 526 223.2
20740 Eau Claire, WI 167,406 49,501 29,569.4 369 220.4
36780 Oshkosh-Neenah, WI 170,411 52,229 30,648.8 380 223.0
22540 Fond du Lac, WI 102,597 32,048 31,236.8 273 266.1
24580 Green Bay, WI 319,401 101,976 31,927.3 730 228.6

