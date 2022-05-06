ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0fUrOuNJ00 The U.S. reported over 393,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 3, bringing the total count to more than 80.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 986,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 15.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.9 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 20.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Winchester, VA-WV metro area consists of Frederick County, the city of Winchester, and Hampshire County. As of May 3, there were 23,918.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Winchester residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,960.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Winchester metro area, Hampshire County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 3, there were 25,192.0 cases per 100,000 residents in Hampshire County, the most of any county in Winchester, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Winchester city, there were 22,791.0 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Winchester.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Winchester metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.5% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Winchester, VA-WV metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 per 100,000 residents
16820 Charlottesville, VA 215,445 38,872 18,042.7 376 174.5
47260 Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC 1,761,729 347,709 19,736.8 3,895 221.1
25500 Harrisonburg, VA 133,557 27,929 20,911.7 386 289.0
40060 Richmond, VA 1,269,530 265,560 20,918.0 3,338 262.9
13980 Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA 166,785 35,185 21,096.0 392 235.0
40220 Roanoke, VA 313,009 67,872 21,683.7 1,065 340.2
31340 Lynchburg, VA 261,652 60,466 23,109.3 861 329.1
49020 Winchester, VA-WV 137,621 32,917 23,918.6 397 288.5
44420 Staunton, VA 121,651 30,259 24,873.6 389 319.8

24/7 Wall St.

The City With the Lowest Housing Costs in Every State

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic – hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation. According to the Economic […]
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,854,800 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 503,871 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,099 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Financial Advisors#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,854,800 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Spokane-Spokane Valley metropolitan area, located in Washington, a total of 136,130 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,514 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
SPOKANE, WA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,854,800 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 1,285,826 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,185 confirmed infections […]
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,854,800 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 1,333,812 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,078 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
ATLANTA, GA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,854,800 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 124,322 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,323 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area […]
HAZLETON, PA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,854,800 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metropolitan area, located in Connecticut, a total of 233,461 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,304 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in […]
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,854,800 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 102,985 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,319 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area […]
GULFPORT, MS
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Most People Use Food Stamps

The U.S. is in a period of historic inflation, and rising food prices are a leading driver. At grocery stores across the country, food prices are about 10% higher than they were a year ago, and consumers are feeling the squeeze. An estimated 23.7 million American adults – or 9% of the 18 and older […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,854,800 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 105,857 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,975 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
HICKORY, NC
