Double Stabbing In Southwest Philadelphia Leaves 2 People Injured, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double stabbing in Southwest Philadelphia has left two people injured. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday on the 2200 block of South 69th Street.

Police say one of the victims, a 35-year-old man, was stabbed multiple times. They say a second victim walked into the hospital for treatment.

There’s no word on their condition.

There’s also no word on a motive and no arrests in the case.