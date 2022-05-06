ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Double Stabbing In Southwest Philadelphia Leaves 2 People Injured, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double stabbing in Southwest Philadelphia has left two people injured. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday on the 2200 block of South 69th Street.

Police say one of the victims, a 35-year-old man, was stabbed multiple times. They say a second victim walked into the hospital for treatment.

There’s no word on their condition.

There’s also no word on a motive and no arrests in the case.

Related
CBS Philly

SEPTA Police Searching For Man Accused Of Firing Gun During Argument Outside Bus On Allegheny Avenue In North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly fired a gun outside of a bus at Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue early Saturday morning. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. SEPTA says the man got in an argument with other passengers on a southbound Broad Street Line Night Owl Bus. The argument continued after he exited the bus at Allegheny Avenue. SEPTA says the suspect then pulled out a gun and fired a shot into the ground. Nobody was injured. Anyone with information is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Make 2 Arrests After North Philadelphia Shooting Left 13-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police made two arrests Sunday in connection with a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition in North Philadelphia. Elijah Simmons, 19, was charged with aggravated assault. Caresa McFarland, 32, was charged with reckless endangerment.  The boy was shot in the head on North Woodstock Street Saturday night. Police say the shooting was accidental. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

‘We’re Preparing For The Worst’: Family Awaits Answers As Philadelphia Police Investigate Double Homicide In Logan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double homicide in Philadelphia’s Logan section. Police say a man was carrying out a wellness check at a house when he was shot and killed. Then, police say they found a second body in that house. Police were able to take a 22-year-old suspect into custody about a block and a half away from the murder scene.   The man taken into custody is identified as the grandson of a missing grandfather who hasn’t been seen or heard from in four days.   Philadelphia police made a grim discovery after a family member called 911. The family member said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot During Attempted Carjacking In Philadelphia’s Olney Section, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot during a carjacking attempt in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood on Tuesday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 100 block of East Fisher Avenue.  Police say the victim was getting out of his car when two men approached him and demanded his keys. The 25-year-old victim refused and that’s when police say he was shot in the right foot. He’s in stable condition at Einstein Hospital.  Police say the victim returned fire but didn’t hit anyone. So far, no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

NJ Woman Who Strangled GF With Power Cord, Buried Her Body Learns Her Fate

A New Jersey woman who killed her girlfriend by strangling her with a power cord then buried her body in the backyard has learned her fate. Jennifer Sweeney, 38, of Tinton Falls, was sentenced to 95 years in prison for the murder of 41-year-old Tyrita Julius in 2015, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Saturday, May 7. She won't be eligible for parole until she is 100 years old.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Suspect Muhammad McBride In Custody After Fatal Shooting Inside Chester Corner Market, Police Say

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A suspect accused of shooting and killing a man inside of a Chester corner market Wednesday morning and then running into a home with children inside has been taken into custody. Police say 18-year-old Muhammad McBride has turned himself in. The shooting happened on the 1100 block of West 3rd Street around 10 a.m. CBS3 was outside the home earlier this afternoon as SWAT arrived and children were seen being carried from the home to safety. Investigators initially believed the suspected killer was hiding inside. Police say a drone was flown but officers couldn’t locate the gunman. Neighbors call the gunfire alarming. “All I could do is run and get under the car, man. We need to really clean up the streets. We need a safe environment for all these kids running around here, man,” a neighbor said. The victim’s identity has not been released.
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: 14-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Being Shot In West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia teenager is in the hospital after he was shot in the city’s West Oak Lane section early Wednesday morning. Police say the 14-year-old was hit once in the leg just before 3:30 a.m. The teenager’s mother then rushed him to the hospital.  As of Wednesday morning, it’s unclear where or how the boy was shot. However, police tell Eyewitness News they are looking into the possibility that the boy may have shot himself. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot 6 Times In North Philadelphia, Suspect Detained: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man was shot six times on Friday in North Philadelphia, police say. A man has been detained in connection to the shooting. The shooting happened on the 3000 block of North 17th Street. Police say the man was shot four times in the chest and twice in the back. He was transported to Temple Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to police. Police say they didn’t recover a weapon at the scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Shot and Killed After Fight in Philadelphia

A woman was shot and killed following a fight overnight in Philadelphia, police said. An altercation between a group of women occurred Saturday at 2:03 a.m. on Cottman and Rising Sun avenues, according to investigators. A woman involved in the fight then pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting a 29-year-old woman twice in the chest, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

