ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia, MI

Ionia Public High School Principal resigns two days after district administration denies claims of misconduct

By Stacy Aukeman
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34tLlQ_0fUrOCyh00

A letter from Superintendent Benjamin Gurk of Ionia Public Schools was released on May 5, informing parents and students that the district had received and accepted Jonathan Duley’s resignation as Ionia High School principal.

Two days prior on May 3, the district released a statement denying accusations of misconduct against Principal Duley that had been made on social media.

RELATED: Ionia Public Schools responds to allegations against high school principal

According to the May 5 release, Principal Duley’s resignation was due to personal reasons and effective immediately. Superintendent Gurk noted that the district does not comment further on resignations.

You can see the full release here .

Comments / 1

Related
9&10 News

Petoskey Schools Superintendent Resigns

Public Schools of Petoskey Superintendent Chris Parker submitted his resignation Thursday. At a special meeting Thursday, the Public Schools of Petoskey Board of Education accepted Parker’s resignation, effective June 30. Although Parker will remain an employee of the school district until June 30, under the terms of the separation...
PETOSKEY, MI
Lawrence Post

Teacher, who was recorded telling her middle school students that the N-word ‘used to be a horrible ugly word and it’s not anymore somehow’, chose to resign rather than challenge her termination

The middle school teacher, who was recorded using racial slurs, including the n-word, in the classroom has resigned from her position. The school district officials have announced that the educator chose to resign rather than move forward with termination proceedings. School officials said their investigation revealed that the teacher not only used racist language while teaching, but she continued to use it during the investigation process. In the recording, the educator is heard telling her 12 and 13-year-old students that some words have lost their meaning over time, arguing the n-word is no longer offensive.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Waterloo Journal

Christian school officials said they are taking severe disciplinary action after a video showing a student dressed in a white hood yelling the N-word was shared on social media

The school officials have announced that they are taking appropriate disciplinary steps after a video shared on social media showed a student wearing a white hood commonly associated with the KKK while yelling the N-word. The video reportedly shows someone wearing a white hood while sitting down in a chair with the word “Grace” written on the back. A person off-camera then commanded the student in the hood to talk. The person reportedly said “Who do we hate?” before yelling the N-word. Other people off-camera can be heard laughing.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Ionia, MI
Ionia, MI
Education
Daily Fort Worth

The teacher aide, who cut a minor special needs student’s both of his long braids for several inches and placed the snipped pieces in a bag, has been suspended; the student’s parents plan to file a lawsuit

Teachers and teachers’ aides are obligated to undergo special trainings before they are allowed to take care of students with disabilities and special needs students. Taking care of minor students with special needs requires a lot of dedication, knowledge and patience and parts of those special trainings are specifically designed to train teachers handling different kinds of situations while in school.
EDUCATION
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy