Schuylkill County, PA

1 flown to hospital after crash in West Penn

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleW. PENN TWP., Pa. - One person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Schuylkill...

www.wfmz.com

WBRE

One dead after fatal motorcycle crash in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Kingston Thursday night. The crash occurred at the intersection of East Walnut Street and Wyoming Avenue after 6:00 p.m. in Kingston. The County Coroner’s Office tells Eyewitness News this crash was fatal. Traffic was down to one lane in the area […]
KINGSTON, PA
PennLive.com

Driver ran stop sign before fatal crash in central Pa.: coroner

A man died after another driver went through a York County stop sign without stopping and crashed into his vehicle, authorities said. The man who was killed — who hasn’t yet been publicly identified — was driving a GMC Canyon south on Route 74 in Chanceford Township when the crash happened around 4:22 p.m., according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Police Make 2 Arrests After North Philadelphia Shooting Left 13-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police made two arrests Sunday in connection with a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition in North Philadelphia. Elijah Simmons, 19, was charged with aggravated assault. Caresa McFarland, 32, was charged with reckless endangerment.  The boy was shot in the head on North Woodstock Street Saturday night. Police say the shooting was accidental. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Driver Dies as Car With Baby on Board Crashes, Gets Wedged Under Truck

The driver of a sedan with a baby on board died after the car became partially wedged under a tractor-trailer near the foot of the Commodore Barry Bridge in Chester, Pennsylvania, Friday morning. The crash took place around 7:15 a.m. near Route 291 and Jeffrey Street, police in the Delaware...
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Fire At 3 Men After Witnessing Fatal Drive-By Shooting In West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say they fired at three men after witnessing a fatal drive-by shooting in the East Germantown on Sunday. The suspects were able to escape. Police say two plainclothes officers were investigating an unrelated homicide in the 14th District when they saw three men inside a late-model dark silver Nissan SUV shoot a 31-year-old man 15 times. The man was pronounced dead at 8:02 p.m. at a local hospital, according to police. A total of 27 shell casings were collected at the scene. Police say the officers discharged their weapons multiple times after the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. at Baynton and Pastorius Streets. The officers weren’t injured during the incident. “It appears that the vehicle that the shooters were in was struck by gunfire,” Inspector D F Pace said. “It’s unclear at this time, however, if anyone in that vehicle was struck by gunfire from discharging police officers.” No weapons were recovered, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Shot and Killed After Fight in Philadelphia

A woman was shot and killed following a fight overnight in Philadelphia, police said. An altercation between a group of women occurred Saturday at 2:03 a.m. on Cottman and Rising Sun avenues, according to investigators. A woman involved in the fight then pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting a 29-year-old woman twice in the chest, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Three Adults and Juvenile Arrested After Large Fight in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three adults and a juvenile following an altercation. Authorities state that on April 28 at approximately 9:13 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of North Franklin Street for a disorderly crowd complaint. Upon arrival, police observed a large crowd and a fight ensued. Police took several subjects into custody, 40-year-old Taurin Hammond, 28-year-old Chyanne Payne, 22-year-old Jasmine Watson-Brown, and a 15-year-old male juvenile. Following a brief investigation, police recovered an airsoft pistol.
WILMINGTON, DE

