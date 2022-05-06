Who's lawn is it anyway? Battle lines drawn over right-of-ways in Kenmore

Kenmore, NY (WBEN) As lawns green-up this spring and the hum of lawn mowers is commonplace across the region, it's the buzz over complaints about small sections of lawn in the Village of Kenmore that is getting the attention of residents and village officials.

Who should tend to the grass in the thin right-of-ways along the streets in the village?

Business owner Joe Farage is upset over how right-of-ways were designed along Elmwood Avenue in Kenmore. He's even more furious the village says it's his responsibility to maintain that section.

Farage, who owns Buffalo Design and Printing, said while he appreciates the value and the village's plan to make the area nicer, it doesn't look good at all.

"They need to plant grass that actually grows grass and not weeds. Every spring, we're gonna have to get dirt. rake it all out re-seed, and then all throughout the summer, we have to mow it."

"People come off of Elmwood, they drive 40 miles an hour into a parking lot. And they're not going to drive in a little thin, apron, properly. They're going to drive over the grass. So the the aprons instead of being funneling people into a straight line, like if they're going into a driveway should be reversed so that the aprons are actually wider going into a parking lot," Farage said.

Photo credit Joe Farage

Farage had spoken with Mayor Patrick Mang a number of times about it, and said his suggestions have fallen on deaf ears.

Photo credit Joe Farage

Mang told WBEN he's heard the complaints.

"This was a project between Erie County and the village of Kenmore, and it was done to beautify the Elmwood Avenue," said Mang. He added that under the Kenmore Municipal Code, any property owner is responsible for the upkeep of that property, even though it is the village's right-of-way.

As far as the mud, Mang attributes part of that to winter.

"People have cut the corners probably during the winter, and made mud rather than grass. But it's up to the property owner to fix that little bit of space that has been run over by other their patrons."

"I don't understand why when we try to do a nice project like this and and improve our communities that certain individuals just don't see that the value in it."