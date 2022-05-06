ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, MN

Sheriff’s Office Announces Program to Combat Catalytic Converter Theft

By Tim Matthews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost motorists are aware that damage from vandalism to vehicles due to the theft of catalytic converters is becoming commonplace across the state, including here in Wright County. Officials say thieves typically cut the converters out of the exhaust system of vehicles, then sell them on the black market...

KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
Wright County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Wright County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
CBS Minnesota

Inmate Found Dead Inside Anoka County Jail Identified As Riley Domeier, 20

Originally published May 1. Updated with victim’s identity, and current status of the investigation. ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — The cause of death of an Andover man who died inside his Anoka County Jail cell last week is still unclear, according to the county sheriff’s office. The victim, identified Wednesday by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office as 20-year-old Riley J. Domeier, was found unresponsive in his cell just after 1 a.m. last Thursday. Staff attempted lifesaving measures, but he was eventually declared dead at the scene. “This is a tragic situation in which we anxiously await the results of the investigation and the report from the medical examiner,” Sheriff James Stuart said. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this difficult time.” The medical examiner’s office “did not find any signs of trauma to Domeier,” and they’re awaiting the results of toxicology tests, which could take several weeks.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crash Involving Suspected Drunken Driver Splits Truck In Half

AUSTIN, Minn. (WCCO) — A chase involving a suspected drunken driver in southern Minnesota Sunday ended with a man in jail and a truck cut in half. Austin police say the driver was swerving and topped out at 70 miles per hour before veering off the road and hitting a tree, which ripped off the bed of the truck. (credit: Austin Police Department) (credit: Austin Police Department) Officers pulled a 23-year-old man from the burning wreck and sent him to the hospital. Police say he was one of seven DUI arrests made in Austin this weekend.
AUSTIN, MN
KFYR-TV

Delays on I-94 as police conduct search

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up in both east and westbound lanes of I-94 around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to dispatch audio, police were conducting a search for someone in the area. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted the Moorhead Police Department with traffic control on the...
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Teenager Arrested After Nearly $50,000 Vandalism Spree

A Minnesota teenager is in custody after committing nearly 20 acts of vandalism. Police responded to a housing development after residents reported multiple vehicles, buildings, playground equipment, portable toilets, and other locations in the neighborhood. Investigators worked with the community to identify and arrest the suspect, who is described as...
FOREST LAKE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Investigators share new details on Mankato woman’s disappearance

Investigators don’t suspect foul play in the disappearance of a missing Mankato woman. Nyawuor Chuol, 30, was reported missing April 25. She was last seen in Mankato by family, but police later learned she had been dropped off at the Eagle Lake Casey’s store at about 8:45 p.m. that same night. She left the gas station on foot.
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

Victims of 'boating tragedy' on Big Marine Lake in Minnesota identified

Two men who died after being thrown from a boat on Big Marine Lake on Friday night have been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The bodies of Richard T. Gannon, 45, of Centerville, and 55-year-old Tony R. Boyce, of Hugo, were recovered from the lake in rural Scandia over the weekend, with one body found Friday night and the other Saturday afternoon.
HUGO, MN
CBS Minnesota

White Bear Lake Police Seek Missing 67-Year-Old

[UPDATE, May 9: Police say that the man has been located safely.] WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in White Bear Lake are asking the public’s help in finding a man who has not been seen since Thursday. The man, 67, was last seen leaving his home in White Bear Lake. Authorities are unsure about his direction of travel or what he was wearing at the time. He had possibly mentioned traveling to the Duluth or North Shore area, officials say. Described as 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighing roughly 160 pounds, he is driving a blue 2006 Lexus RX4. Joseph Fahey (Credit: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension) Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Boy arrested for 20 acts of vandalism in Forest Lake

A boy has been arrested for allegedly committing 20 acts of vandalism in a Forest Lake neighborhood. The Forest Lake Police Department stated in a Facebook post that on Wednesday, officers were called to a home located in the Summerfield Development near Fenway Avenue North and 206th Street North on multiple reports of vandalism.
FOREST LAKE, MN
CBS 58

Sheriff's official: 4 children die in Wisconsin house fire

TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say four children died with their pets in a house fire in a small town in east central Wisconsin. Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold says crews responded Thursday night to the fire in the Town of Little Falls. Captain...
SPARTA, WI

