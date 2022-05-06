ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

19-year-old critically hurt after shooting at Orange County apartments, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies say a 19-year-old is critically hurt following a shooting at an Orange...

www.fox35orlando.com

WESH

Man shot dead in Orlando identified as former NBA player ﻿Adreian Payne

ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials in Orange County have confirmed that basketball star Adreian Payne died early Monday morning in Orlando. Deputies were called to the 2500 block of Egret Shores Drive around 1:30 a.m. A man later identified as 31-year-old Payne was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds and taken...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

SEE: Volusia County deputies find 10 stolen vehicles at chop shop

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said they recovered 10 vehicles that were reported stolen from across Central Florida over the last decade at a chop shop in Volusia County. Members of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office drone team and the Deltona Detectives Unit said they recovered the vehicles, worth a total of about $178,000, from a 20-acre property on Gee Whiz Drive along the St. Johns River.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: Man shot dead during child custody exchange in Polk County

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 28-year-old Polk County man has been arrested after a deadly shooting. Winter Haven police were called to the Abbey Lane Apartments on Evergreen Place around 11 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Winter Haven...
POLK COUNTY, FL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
WESH

Body found near Leesburg High School

A body was discovered Friday morning in Leesburg. The body of an adult male was found near Leesburg High School, according to police. Police said preliminary findings do not suggest foul play was involved. Grief counselors will be provided to any students who need them. No further information was released.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WESH

Brevard woman arrested for leaving pets in hot car

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — We’re getting an early taste of the summer heat here in Central Florida. It’s a reminder that high temperatures can quickly turn deadly for pets. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is known, and proud, of his zero-tolerance of animal abuse in his county.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WRAL

Dead shark found hanging in Florida high school

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Police are investigating what may have been a senior prank after a dead shark was found hanging at a Florida high school.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

