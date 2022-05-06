ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Anthony Elanga 'ready to reach next level' after breakthrough season

By Tom Gott
90min
90min
 4 days ago

Anthony Elanga thanks Cristiano Ronaldo for his guidance & vows to reach the next level under Erik ten...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Frenkie De Jong
Person
Graeme Bailey
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Juan Mata
90min

Bruno Fernandes refuses to be drawn on future of Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes has refused to be drawn on what the future may hold for Man Utd, admitting that 'many things need to be fixed' at the club. United were officially dumped out of the race for a Champions League place on Saturday after being dismantled by mid-table Brighton on the south coast. The 4-0 defeat also means the Red Devils are guaranteed to end the season with their lowest points tally in the Premier League era.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Gunnar#Pep Guardiola#Manchester United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
90min

90min

539
Followers
3K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy