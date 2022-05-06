ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia's Alleged Slaughter of Ukraine Civilians Laid Bare in Amnesty Report

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine including unlawful airstrikes and the killing of civilians, Amnesty International has said.

In a report released Friday, the human rights group called for Russian President Vladimir Putin , his military leaders and politicians in Russia to face justice over what happened in a region northwest of Kyiv, during its invasion of Ukraine.

Drawing on interviews with 45 people and a review of evidence, Amnesty documented unlawful airstrikes and extrajudicial killings.

Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International's secretary-general, said that the "crimes committed by Russian forces" the organization had documented "includes both unlawful attacks and wilful killings of civilians."

Russia has repeatedly denied it has targeted civilians in the Ukraine war. Newsweek has contacted the Russian defense ministry for comment.

Amnesty said at least 40 civilians were killed in "disproportionate and indiscriminate" attacks in Borodyanka, 40 miles northwest of Kyiv, on March 1 and 2, when airstrikes hit eight residential buildings where 600 families lived.

Most died in the buildings' basements where they had sought shelter, while others were killed in their apartments. Vadim Zahrebelny told Amnesty that among the dead were five of his relatives, including his mother and brother.

Vasyl Yaroshenko said he was close to one of the buildings when it was hit by a strike that killed his wife and destroyed their home of 40 years.

Amnesty said no fixed Ukrainian military targets were around the buildings struck, although armed individuals supporting Ukrainian forces reportedly fired on passing Russian military vehicles nearby. Intentional attacks on civilian objects or disproportionate attacks constitute war crimes.

Meanwhile, in Bucha and other towns and villages northwest of the Ukrainian capital, Amnesty documented 22 cases of unlawful killings by Russian forces, most of which were apparent extrajudicial executions.

Bucha was occupied by Russian forces in late February and the aftermath of the withdrawal of Russian forces has sparked global condemnation. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has started an independent investigation into an alleged massacre in the city.

Amnesty said five men were killed in apparent extrajudicial executions in a compound of five buildings in the city between 4 and 19 March.

Meanwhile, Oleksii Sychevky, from the village of Novyi Korohod, told the group his wife and father were killed when the car convoy they were traveling in was fired upon.

"The convoy was all fleeing civilians," he said, "almost all of the cars had kids inside."

Amnesty said there was also evidence of extrajudicial killings in the towns of Andriivka, Zdvyzhivka and Vorzel. Under the doctrine of command responsibility, the group said that commanders, civilian leaders, ministers and Putin should be held "criminally responsible" for war crimes.

"It is vital that all those responsible, including up the chain of command, are brought to justice," said Callamard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYCng_0fUrLB8B00

Update 06/05/22, 6a.m. ET: This article has been updated with further information.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Drone destroys Russian landing ship supplying anti-aircraft missiles to Putin's troops on Snake Island as Ukraine vows to 'destroy and burn out' enemy units 'like cockroaches or locusts'

Ukraine today showed a video claiming to be a military drone hit on a Russian landing ship supplying a TOR anti-aircraft missile system to Snake Island. The footage appears to show the destruction of a large Serna-type landing craft in an air strike. 'Enemy units remaining on Snake Island remain...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin could be running out of missiles and is waging a 'logistics war' to keep his forces supplied - and his generals now blame one another for the 'disaster' invasion amid fears of being purged

Vladimir Putin could be running out of missiles and the equipment necessary to continue waging war in Ukraine - and his generals are now blaming each other amid fears of being 'purged' for the failed invasion. Britain's Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff, said in an interview...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Survivors of steelwork hell humiliated by Vladimir Putin's troops: Mariupol refugees were subjected to humiliating interrogation, labelled 'scum' and had their underwear checked by Russian soldiers before being freed

Refugees from Mariupol were subjected to a humiliating interrogation by Russian troops before they were finally freed from the steelworks where they had been hiding for two months. Exhausted survivors told the Daily Mail they were called ‘Ukrainian scum’, had their underwear checked and were forced to give their fingerprints...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War Crimes#The Human Rights Group#Russian#Amnesty International
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

'Karma is cruel': Ukraine hails 'payback' as blasts rock Putin ammunition depot on Russian soil in suspected missile strike by Zelensky's forces

Ukraine has hailed a suspected missile strike on Russian soil this morning as 'payback' and 'karma' for Putin's vicious attacks on its civilians. An ammunition depot caught fire in Belgorod, sending flames and smoke rising into the skies over Staraya Nelidovka in the early hours of the morning, as anti-air defences in border regions opened fire in what is suspected to be more attacks by Ukraine.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

'One country could respond in kind': Armed forces minister warns that Britain could go it alone if Vladimir Putin's troops launch chemical agent in Ukraine... and take action WITHOUT Nato vote

Britain could go it alone in responding directly to a chemical agent attack by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, the armed forces minister has suggested. James Heappey said the Russian president is wrong if he thinks a response to him using banned weapons would require a Nato vote. He was speaking...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Moment Russia uses 'thermobaric warheads' to devastate Azovstal plant: Communications are lost with heroic last defenders of Mariupol a day after Russian troops began storming the steel works

Communications have today been lost with the last heroic defenders of Mariupol holed up inside the Azovstal steel works, after Russian forces stormed the complex. Vadym Boichenko, mayor of the besieged city, said there is 'heavy fighting' ongoing inside the plant today and that he had 'lost contact' with those inside.
POLITICS
The Independent

Zelensky says he’s had 10 attempts on his life: ‘It means there’s only 10 people willing to have me killed’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the assassination attempts against him do not worry him as much as the torture and war crimes being reported in his besieged country.Mr Zelensky added that getting used to a war is the worst possible habit, as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine inched closer to the 70th day mark this week.“Well, that’s 10 assassination attempts, means that there’s only 10 people willing to have me killed,” Mr Zelensky said, according to Channel 9.“That’s not bad, when people are being tortured, when the bodies of people are found in the wells... I think,...
WORLD
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
926K+
Followers
92K+
Post
825M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy